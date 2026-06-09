Savara Announces Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Transition

-- Dave Lowrance to Step Down as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer --

-- Robert Lutz to Assume Combined Role of Chief Operating and Financial Officer --

LANGHORNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Savara Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA) (the Company), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, today announced that Dave Lowrance, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, is stepping down from his role for health-related reasons, effective July 15, 2026. As part of this transition, the financial and administrative responsibilities of the role will be separated going forward. Robert Lutz, M.B.A., the Company's Chief Operating Officer, will assume the additional role of Chief Financial Officer, while the administrative responsibilities will be distributed among members of the senior leadership team.

“We are grateful to Dave as his leadership has been a vital part of Savara’s growth for nearly ten years,” said Matt Pauls, J.D., M.B.A., Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Savara. “He has guided the Company through critical milestones ranging from capital raises and Nasdaq listing to advancing our late-stage pipeline. His integrity, expertise, and commitment will leave a lasting mark on this organization. We respect and support his decision to focus on his health at this time and are grateful that his guidance will remain available to us in an advisory capacity.”

Pauls continued, “Rob is an experienced leader who has made significant contributions as our Chief Operating Officer since joining Savara in 2023. His background as a two-time Chief Financial and Business Officer, combined with his deep understanding of our operations and strategy, makes him ideally positioned to take on this expanded role. We are confident in his ability to ensure a seamless transition and continued strong financial stewardship.”

“It has been a privilege to serve Savara for nearly a decade,” said Dave Lowrance, outgoing Chief Financial and Administrative Officer. “I am proud of what this team has built—from strengthening our balance sheet and supporting the advancement of MOLBREEVI, to helping position the Company for what I believe will be a transformative period. I am grateful to the entire Savara team for their support throughout my tenure and have confidence in Rob and Savara’s path forward.”

Mr. Lutz has served as Savara’s Chief Operating Officer since February 2023. He brings more than two decades of operational leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including experience with finance strategy, equity and debt raises, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, business development deal execution, and commercial/operational business analytics. Prior to joining Savara, Mr. Lutz served as Chief Financial and Business Officer of iBio, Inc., and prior to that as Chief Financial and Business Officer of Strongbridge Biopharma plc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lutz held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Shire Plc. and Cinergy Corp. and began his career as a Financial Analyst at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Lutz holds a B.A. in Economics and Computer Science from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, MOLBREEVI*, is a recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (autoimmune PAP). MOLBREEVI is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH) specifically developed for inhalation of MOLBREEVI. Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com and LinkedIn.

*MOLBREEVI is the FDA and EMA conditionally accepted trade name for molgramostim inhalation solution. It is not approved in any indication. MOLBREEVI is a trademark of Savara Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Savara cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to planned executive changes and the timing and potential impact of those changes. Savara may not actually achieve any of the matters referred to in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Savara’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risks associated with our ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize MOLBREEVI for autoimmune PAP; the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations; the availability of sufficient resources for Savara’s operations and to conduct or continue planned clinical development programs; and the timing and ability of Savara to raise additional capital as needed to fund continued operations. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of our risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review our documents filed with the SEC including our recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Savara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Savara Inc.

Temre Johnson, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

ir@savarapharma.com