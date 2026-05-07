Sarepta Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments

Net product revenues for the first quarter 2026 totaled $330.5 million, consisting of $102.0 million of ELEVIDYS net product revenue and $228.6 million of PMO net product revenues

Achieved GAAP and non-GAAP operating income of $358.4 million and $397.7 million for the first quarter 2026, respectively

siRNA pipeline delivers first Phase 1/2 data for SRP-1001 (FSHD1) and SRP-1003 (DM1) showing dose-dependent drug exposure, early biomarker effects, and favorable tolerability

Completed submission of sNDA for AMONDYS 45 and VYONDYS 53 to FDA seeking conversion to traditional approval

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2026.

"We entered 2026 with clear priorities—stabilizing the business, restoring growth, maintaining financial strength, and advancing a pipeline that we believe can define Sarepta’s next era. In the first quarter, we made meaningful progress against each,” said Doug Ingram, chief executive officer, Sarepta Therapeutics. “Our commercial portfolio has begun to stabilize, supported by expanded field engagement and a growing body of evidence reinforcing the disease‑modifying impact of ELEVIDYS, which we believe is positioned to return to growth. At the same time, we are advancing Cohort 8 of the ENDEAVOR study with sirolimus pretreatment to serve our goal of once again making ELEVIDYS available to the non‑ambulatory community. Finally, we remain in a position of financial strength, with positive earnings, and continued cash flow generation that enables us to fully fund our pipeline. Our potentially best‑in‑class clinical‑stage siRNA portfolio continues to advance, with encouraging early signals in DM1 and FSHD and multiple upcoming readouts across high‑value programs.”

Corporate Highlights:

First Clinical Data from siRNA Pipeline Targeting FSHD1 and DM1: In March 2026, Sarepta shared early clinical results from Phase 1/2 ascending dose studies of SRP-1001 for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy type 1 (FSHD1) and SRP-1003 for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). The data demonstrated consistent dose-dependent increases in drug exposure, early biomarker effects, and favorable tolerability without dose-limiting safety signals, reinforcing the potential of the αvβ6 integrin-targeted delivery platform.

In March 2026, Sarepta shared early clinical results from Phase 1/2 ascending dose studies of SRP-1001 for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy type 1 (FSHD1) and SRP-1003 for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). The data demonstrated consistent dose-dependent increases in drug exposure, early biomarker effects, and favorable tolerability without dose-limiting safety signals, reinforcing the potential of the αvβ6 integrin-targeted delivery platform. ENDEAVOR Cohort 8 Enrollment and Dosing underway : In March 2026, the Company announced that screening and enrollment are underway for approximately 25 non-ambulatory participants in Cohort 8 of the ENDEAVOR study (Study 9001-103), and as of April 2026 dosing has also begun. This cohort will assess prophylactic sirolimus as part of an enhanced immunosuppressive regimen designed to mitigate the risk of acute liver injury associated with AAV gene therapy in older patients with more advanced Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

: In March 2026, the Company announced that screening and enrollment are underway for approximately 25 non-ambulatory participants in Cohort 8 of the ENDEAVOR study (Study 9001-103), and as of April 2026 dosing has also begun. This cohort will assess prophylactic sirolimus as part of an enhanced immunosuppressive regimen designed to mitigate the risk of acute liver injury associated with AAV gene therapy in older patients with more advanced Duchenne muscular dystrophy. ELEVIDYS First commercial sale in Japan : In March 2026, following commercial launch of ELEVIDYS in Japan by Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta earned a $40.0 million milestone payment under the Roche collaboration agreement.

: In March 2026, following commercial launch of ELEVIDYS in Japan by Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta earned a $40.0 million milestone payment under the Roche collaboration agreement. Regulatory pathway advances for PMO therapies : In April 2026, Sarepta submitted sNDAs seeking to convert AMONDYS 45 and VYONDYS 53 from accelerated to traditional approvals, supported by ESSENCE confirmatory study data and substantial real-world evidence.

: In April 2026, Sarepta submitted sNDAs seeking to convert AMONDYS 45 and VYONDYS 53 from accelerated to traditional approvals, supported by ESSENCE confirmatory study data and substantial real-world evidence. Strong first quarter of 2026 financial performance delivering GAAP and Non-GAAP operating profit. Underlying operations were cash flow positive when excluding planned Arrowhead collaboration payments and enables self‑funded pipeline advancement.

delivering GAAP and Non-GAAP operating profit. Underlying operations were cash flow positive when excluding planned Arrowhead collaboration payments and enables self‑funded pipeline advancement. Reiterate FY 2026 guidance: Total net product revenues of $1.2 - $1.4 billion, and combined non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses of $800.0 - $900.0 million.

Conference Call

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Sarepta's website at https://investorrelations.sarepta.com/events-presentations and following the event a replay will be archived there for one year. This event can be accessed using this link.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights1

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Change Change (in millions, except for per share amounts) $ % Total revenues $ 730.8 $ 744.9 $ (14.1 ) (2 )% Operating income (loss): GAAP $ 358.4 $ (300.4 ) $ 658.8 * Non-GAAP $ 397.7 $ (249.6 ) $ 647.3 * Net income (loss): GAAP $ 331.0 $ (447.5 ) $ 778.5 * Non-GAAP $ 385.4 $ (332.5 ) $ 717.9 * Diluted earnings (loss) per share GAAP $ 2.88 $ (4.60 ) $ 7.48 * Non-GAAP $ 3.16 $ (3.42 ) $ 6.58 * *Not meaningful [1] For an explanation of our use of non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section later in this press release, and for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measures, see the table at the end of this press release.

As of

March 31, 2026 As of

December 31, 2025 (in millions) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments $ 748.3 $ 953.8

Revenues

Total revenues were $730.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $744.9 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $14.1 million. This primarily reflects a lower volume of ELEVIDYS sales due to our updated label that only includes the ambulatory patient population for treatment. The decrease is partially offset by an increase of $253.0 million in collaboration revenues related to the $365.0 million of collaboration revenue recognized related to F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.'s (“Roche”) declined option for certain program rights and the milestone recognized under the Roche collaboration agreement for the first commercial dosing of ELEVIDYS in Japan during the first quarter of 2026, as compared to $112.0 million of collaboration revenue in 2025 related to Roche’s expiration of an option to acquire a certain program. Furthermore, contract manufacturing revenues increased $13.7 million associated with an increase in commercial ELEVIDYS supply delivered to Roche.

Cost of sales (excluding amortization of in-licensed rights)

Cost of sales (excluding amortization of in-license rights) were $108.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $137.6 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $28.8 million. This decrease primarily reflects a lower volume of ELEVIDYS sales, partially offset by an increase in the write-offs of certain batches of our products not meeting our quality specifications for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to the same period of 2025. The decrease was also partially offset by an increase in cost of sales related to products sold to Roche primarily related to increased volume of ELEVIDYS shipments under the Roche collaboration agreement.

Operating expenses and others

Research and development expenses were $154.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $773.4 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $619.4 million. The decrease in research and development expenses primarily reflects the recognition of up-front and collaboration license fees of $583.6 million associated with the licensing, collaboration and stock purchase agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceutical, Inc. (“Arrowhead”) executed during the three months ended March 31, 2025, as well as a decrease in manufacturing and clinical expenses primarily due to our decision to reprioritize our pipeline and developmental priorities announced in July 2025. This decrease was partially offset by the $50.0 million annual collaboration license fee incurred and paid to Arrowhead during the three months ended March 31, 2026. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, non-GAAP research and development expenses were $137.5 million, as compared to $749.2 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $611.7 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $109.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $133.6 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $24.6 million. The decrease is primarily driven by reduced headcount pursuant to our restructuring which was announced in July 2025 as well as a decrease in professional services used related to ELEVIDYS commercialization efforts. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses were $86.1 million, as compared to $107.1 million for the same period of 2025, a decrease of $21.0 million.

Other expense, net for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was approximately $15.3 million and $83.1 million, respectively. The change primarily reflects a decrease in our loss on strategic investments related to our investment in Arrowhead, which was sold in August 2025, partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to the 2030 Notes carrying a higher interest rate than our 2027 Notes during the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 was approximately $12.2 million and $64.0 million, respectively. Income tax expense for all periods presented primarily relates to state, federal and foreign income taxes for which available tax losses or credits were not available to offset.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this press release, we have included the following non-GAAP measurements:

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined by us as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest expense/income, net, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, other items, and the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment. Non-GAAP earnings per share is defined by us as non-GAAP net income, as defined previously, divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock and dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding, adjusted for the inclusion of additional shares under both the treasury stock method and the “if-converted” method, if applicable and not anti-dilutive. Non-GAAP net loss per share is defined by us as non-GAAP net loss, as defined above, divided by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding as the inclusion of dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding is anti-dilutive. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is defined by us as GAAP operating income (loss) excluding depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP research and development expenses are defined by us as GAAP research and development expenses excluding depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses are defined by us as GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses excluding depreciation expense and stock-based compensation expense.

The following components are used to adjust our GAAP financial measures into the previously defined non-GAAP measurements:

Interest, depreciation and amortization - Interest expense/income, net amounts can vary substantially from period to period due to changes in cash and debt balances and interest rates driven by market conditions outside of our operations. Depreciation expense can vary substantially from period to period as the purchases of property and equipment may vary significantly from period to period and without any direct correlation to our operating performance. Amortization expense primarily associated with patent costs are amortized over a period of several years after acquisition or patent application or renewal. Stock-based compensation expenses - Stock-based compensation expenses represent non-cash charges related to equity awards we have granted. Although these are recurring charges to operations, we believe the measurement of these amounts can vary substantially from period to period and depend significantly on factors that are not a direct consequence of operating performance that is within our control. Therefore, we believe that excluding these charges facilitates comparisons of our operational performance in different periods. Other items - We evaluate other items of expense and income on an individual basis. We take into consideration quantitative and qualitative characteristics of each item, including (a) nature, (b) whether the items relate to our ongoing business operations, and (c) whether we expect the items to continue or occur on a regular basis. These other items include the loss (gain) on strategic investments and may include other items that fit the above characteristics in the future. We exclude from our non-GAAP results: The loss (gain) on strategic investments as the results of such gains and losses are not representative of our normal business operations, which would make it difficult to compare our results to peer companies that also provide non-GAAP disclosures.

We use these non-GAAP measures as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating operational performance and cash requirements internally. We also believe these non-GAAP measures increase comparability of period-to-period results and are useful to investors as they provide a similar basis for evaluating our performance as is applied by management. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or to replace the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Use of the terms non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies, which may limit comparability, and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. All relevant non-GAAP measures are reconciled from their respective GAAP measures in the attached table “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About EXONDYS 51

EXONDYS 51 uses Sarepta’s proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to bind to exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, resulting in exclusion, or “skipping”, of this exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 51 skipping. Exon skipping is intended to allow for production of an internally truncated dystrophin protein.

EXONDYS 51 is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an increase in dystrophin in skeletal muscle observed in some patients treated with EXONDYS 51. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of a clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

EXONDYS 51 has met the full statutory standards for safety and effectiveness and as such is not considered investigational or experimental.

Important Safety Information About EXONDYS 51

Hypersensitivity reactions, including bronchospasm, chest pain, cough, tachycardia, and urticaria have occurred in patients who were treated with EXONDYS 51. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate medical treatment and consider slowing the infusion or interrupting the EXONDYS 51 therapy.

Adverse reactions in DMD patients (N=8) treated with EXONDYS 51 30 mg or 50 mg/kg/week by intravenous (IV) infusion with an incidence of at least 25% more than placebo (N=4) (Study 1, 24 weeks) were (EXONDYS 51, placebo): balance disorder (38%, 0%), vomiting (38%, 0%) and contact dermatitis (25%, 0%). The most common adverse reactions were balance disorder and vomiting. Because of the small numbers of patients, these represent crude frequencies that may not reflect the frequencies observed in practice. The 50 mg/kg once weekly dosing regimen of EXONDYS 51 is not recommended.

The most common adverse reactions from observational clinical studies (N=163) seen in greater than 10% of patients were headache, cough, rash, and vomiting.

Other adverse events may occur.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-888-SAREPTA (1-888-727-3782) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For further information, please see the full U.S. Prescribing Information for EXONDYS 51 (eteplirsen).

About VYONDYS 53

VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen) uses Sarepta’s proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to bind to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, resulting in exclusion, or “skipping,” of this exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 53 skipping. Exon skipping is intended to allow for production of an internally truncated dystrophin protein.

VYONDYS 53 is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an increase in dystrophin production in skeletal muscle observed in patients treated with VYONDYS 53. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of a clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

VYONDYS 53 has met the full statutory standards for safety and effectiveness and as such is not considered investigational or experimental.

Important Safety Information for VYONDYS 53

CONTRAINDICATIONS: VYONDYS 53 is contraindicated in patients with a serious hypersensitivity reaction to golodirsen or to any of the inactive ingredients in VYONDYS 53. Anaphylaxis has occurred in patients receiving VYONDYS 53.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, rash, pyrexia, pruritus, urticaria, dermatitis, and skin exfoliation have occurred in VYONDYS 53-treated patients, some requiring treatment. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate medical treatment and consider slowing the infusion, interrupting, or discontinuing the VYONDYS 53 therapy and monitor until the condition resolves. VYONDYS 53 is contraindicated in patients with a history of a serious hypersensitivity reaction to golodirsen or to any of the inactive ingredients in VYONDYS 53.

Kidney Toxicity: Kidney toxicity was observed in animals who received golodirsen. Although kidney toxicity was not observed in the clinical studies with VYONDYS 53, the clinical experience with VYONDYS 53 is limited, and kidney toxicity, including potentially fatal glomerulonephritis, has been observed after administration of some antisense oligonucleotides. Kidney function should be monitored in patients taking VYONDYS 53. Because of the effect of reduced skeletal muscle mass on creatinine measurements, creatinine may not be a reliable measure of kidney function in DMD patients. Serum cystatin C, urine dipstick, and urine protein-to-creatinine ratio should be measured before starting VYONDYS 53. Consider also measuring glomerular filtration rate using an exogenous filtration marker before starting VYONDYS 53. During treatment, monitor urine dipstick every month, and serum cystatin C and urine protein-to-creatinine ratio every three months. Only urine expected to be free of excreted VYONDYS 53 should be used for monitoring of urine protein. Urine obtained on the day of VYONDYS 53 infusion prior to the infusion, or urine obtained at least 48 hours after the most recent infusion, may be used. Alternatively, use a laboratory test that does not use the reagent pyrogallol red, as this reagent has the potential to cross react with any VYONDYS 53 that is excreted in the urine and thus lead to a false positive result for urine protein.

If a persistent increase in serum cystatin C or proteinuria is detected, refer to a pediatric nephrologist for further evaluation.

ADVERSE REACTIONS: Adverse reactions observed in at least 20% of treated patients and greater than placebo were (VYONDYS 53, placebo): headache (41%, 10%), pyrexia (41%, 14%), fall (29%, 19%), abdominal pain (27%, 10%), nasopharyngitis (27%, 14%), cough (27%, 19%), vomiting (27%, 19%), and nausea (20%, 10%).

Other adverse reactions that occurred at a frequency greater than 5% of VYONDYS 53-treated patients and at a greater frequency than placebo were: administration site pain, back pain, pain, diarrhea, dizziness, ligament sprain, contusion, influenza, oropharyngeal pain, rhinitis, skin abrasion, ear infection, seasonal allergy, tachycardia, catheter site related reaction, constipation, and fracture.

Other adverse events may occur.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-888-SAREPTA (1-888-727-3782) or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For further information, please see the full U.S. Prescribing Information for VYONDYS 53 (golodirsen).

About AMONDYS 45

AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) uses Sarepta’s proprietary phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to bind to exon 45 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, resulting in exclusion, or “skipping,” of this exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations that are amenable to exon 45 skipping. Exon skipping is intended to allow for production of an internally truncated dystrophin protein.

AMONDYS 45 is indicated for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 45 skipping. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on an increase in dystrophin production in skeletal muscle observed in patients treated with AMONDYS 45. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of a clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

AMONDYS 45 has met the full statutory standards for safety and effectiveness and as such is not considered investigational or experimental.

Important Safety Information for AMONDYS 45

CONTRAINDICATION: AMONDYS 45 is contraindicated in patients with a known serious hypersensitivity to casimersen or any of the inactive ingredients in AMONDYS 45. Instances of hypersensitivity including angioedema and anaphylaxis have occurred.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity: Hypersensitivity reactions, including angioedema and anaphylaxis, have occurred in patients who were treated with AMONDYS 45. If a hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate medical treatment, and consider slowing the infusion, interrupting, or discontinuing the AMONDYS 45 infusion and monitor until the condition resolves. AMONDYS 45 is contraindicated in patients with known serious hypersensitivity to casimersen or to any of the inactive ingredients in AMONDYS 45.

Kidney Toxicity: Kidney toxicity was observed in animals who received casimersen. Although kidney toxicity was not observed in the clinical studies with AMONDYS 45, kidney toxicity, including potentially fatal glomerulonephritis, has been observed after administration of some antisense oligonucleotides. Kidney function should be monitored in patients taking AMONDYS 45. Because of the effect of reduced skeletal muscle mass on creatinine measurements, creatinine may not be a reliable measure of kidney function in DMD patients.

Investor Contacts:

Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052, iestepan@sarepta.com

Ryan Wong, 617-800-4112, rwong@sarepta.com

Tam Thornton, 617-803-3825, tthornton@sarepta.com

Media Contacts:

Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566, tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Kara Hoeger, 617-710-3898, khoeger@sarepta.com