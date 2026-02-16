Sapu Bioscience Expands International IP Coverage for OT-101, Strengthening CNS and Neurology Commercialization Pathway

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapu Bioscience today announced advancements in its global IP portfolio supporting OT-101, its proprietary TGF-β antisense therapeutic platform, strengthening protection across neurology, oncology, and CNS drug delivery.

Background on OT-101

OT-101 (TGF-β antisense inhibitor) is a clinical-stage therapeutic with prior oncology trials including glioblastoma and pancreatic cancers. The Company is advancing OT-101 as a CNS-capable therapeutic platform, supported by targeted delivery technologies and expanded IP coverage.

Parkinson’s Disease

In Australia, the Company has received allowed patent claims covering OT-101 (SEQ ID NO:9) for treating Parkinson’s Disease, including excessive daytime sleepiness and insomnia. The claims cover methods of treatment, manufacture-of-medicament claims, and CNS delivery routes including intrathecal and intracranial infusion.

Intracranial Delivery Device

In China and Germany, utility model patents for “Device for Delivering Fluid Pharmaceutical Compositions by Intracranial Continuous Infusion” have been granted (CN 222693486 U, effective April 1, 2025; DE 21 2023 000 368.6, term through 2033), providing device-level protection for continuous intracranial infusion technologies.

Strategic Impact

These IP developments establish an integrated OT-101 CNS commercialization platform combining therapeutic use claims with granted delivery-device protection, enhancing OT-101’s strategic value for development, partnering, and commercialization.

Management Commentary

“These patent grants represent a pivotal inflection point for OT-101’s development,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO. “By securing method-of-treatment claims for Parkinson’s Disease alongside granted device patents for intracranial delivery, we have built an integrated IP fortress around our CNS strategy, positioning OT-101 as a fully protected platform—from molecule to delivery device—ready for strategic partnering and clinical advancement.”

The Company will present at BIO-Europe Spring on March 23–25, 2026, featuring data on OT-101 and its Deciparticle™ leading candidate: Sapu003 – intravenous everolimus.

About OT-101

OT-101 is a clinical-stage TGF-β antisense inhibitor with clinical history in glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer, now advanced as a CNS-capable therapeutic platform with expanded IP protection.

About the Deciparticle™ Platform

The Deciparticle™ platform is a proprietary nanotechnology encapsulating hydrophobic molecules as sub-20 nm nanoparticles for intravenous administration, improving systemic exposure and enabling precision delivery at clinical scale.

About Sapu Bioscience

Sapu Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing proprietary platforms in oncology and neurology, including OT-101 and the Deciparticle™ nanomedicine platform, with an ISO-5 cGMP manufacturing facility.

For more information, visit www.sapubio.com .

Contact Information: