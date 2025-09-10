Sapio Sciences and Ultima Genomics Partner to Advance Multi-Omics Research

Partnership delivers global, end-to-end solutions to accelerate genomics research

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ELN--Sapio Sciences, the science-awareTM lab informatics platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Ultima Genomics. The collaboration will make multi-omics workflows more accessible and streamlined for researchers by integrating Sapio’s AI-powered lab informatics solutions with Ultima’s high-throughput, low-cost sequencing platform. Together, the companies will deliver efficient, traceable, and unified workflows for multi-omics research and clinical genomics.

Ultima Genomics is known for its innovative ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture, designed to drive down sequencing costs and scale beyond conventional technologies. Its multiomics sequencing capabilities allow researchers to study layers of biology beyond DNA sequences alone. Many changes linked to disease occur first in other omic layers, such as in the epigenome with cancer.

Deeper levels of analysis are increasingly important for understanding complex biology, but until now have often required multiple costly assays and fragmented workflows. This integration allows researchers and clinicians to combine Ultima’s data generation capabilities with Sapio’s analytics, automation, and data management tools for a seamless, end-to-end solution.

Gilad Almogy, CEO and founder of Ultima Genomics, commented, “Partnering with Sapio Sciences aligns with our goals to enable leading sequencing labs and make genomic information more scalable. By integrating our high-throughput, low-cost sequencing platform with Sapio’s AI-powered lab informatics platform, we’re enabling a seamless, scalable solution for multi-omics research and clinical genomics.

Almogy continued, “We’re excited to empower organizations to accelerate discovery, drive AI-powered insights, and bring high-quality genomics into everyday workflows with unmatched efficiency and traceability.”

Key Benefits for Customers

Integrated workflows: Unify sequencing and informatics into a single environment, so researchers avoid fragmented assays.

Lower cost per sample: Reduce per-sample costs with ultra-high throughput sequencing.

Faster discovery cycles: Accelerate discovery cycles with AI-driven analytics and automation.

Improved traceability: Ensure compliance through end-to-end data provenance tracking.

Future-ready architecture: Support genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and other omics fields with a future-ready architecture.

“This partnership gives Ultima’s customers a direct path to combining world-class sequencing with equally powerful informatics,” said Andrew Wyatt, chief growth officer at Sapio Sciences. “By removing workflow complexity, we’re making it easier for labs to manage multi-omics data, gain insights faster, and scale without compromising quality or compliance.”

Sapio Sciences Partner Program

The Sapio Sciences Partner Program connects innovators with Sapio’s industry-leading lab informatics platform, fostering integrations that deliver measurable benefits to customers. It includes three partner ecosystems:

Technology partners: Hardware, cloud, and software vendors that extend the platform through integration, hosting, and solution development.

About Sapio Sciences

At Sapio Sciences, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating the entire drug lifecycle. Our cloud-based, configurable and AI-powered informatics platform - including LIMS, ELN, and Scientific Data Cloud - streamlines complex workflows, unifies scientific data, and enables faster, smarter decisions across biopharma research and development, clinical diagnostics, and manufacturing.

Trusted by global leaders and innovators worldwide, we support a wide range of best-in-class applications, from NGS and bioanalysis to bioprocessing, stability studies, histopathology, antibody discovery, and in vivo studies.

About Ultima Genomics

Ultima Genomics is unleashing the power of genomics at scale. The Company's mission is to continuously drive the scale of genomic information to enable unprecedented advances in biology and improvements in human health. With humanity on the cusp of a biological revolution, there is a virtually endless need for more genomic information to address biology's complexity and dynamic change—and a further need to challenge conventional next-generation sequencing technologies.

Ultima's revolutionary new sequencing architecture drives down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. The new sequencing architecture was designed to scale far beyond conventional sequencing technologies, lower the cost of genomic information and catalyze the next phase of genomics in the 21st century.

