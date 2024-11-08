Sagimet Biosciences to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 5 p.m. PST in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of MASH. FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Sagimet Biosciences Inc.