RyCarma Therapeutics Announces New Leadership and Company Name, Introduces Program in Heart Failure

Formerly ARMGO Pharma, RyCarma builds on 20-year history developing small molecule ryanodine receptor (RyR) allosteric modulators, known as Rycals ®

Company advancing lead candidate ARM210 that targets leaky RyRs to correct calcium channel dysfunction in both cardiac and skeletal muscle cells , initially focused on heart failure and ryanodine receptor 1-related myopathies

, Adam Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Alspaugh, President & Chief Strategy Officer, and Sanjay Jalota, Senior Vice President of Regulatory, recently joined the Company backed by strong investor syndicate including Forbion, Pontifax and Kurma Partners

RyCarma Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as ARMGO Pharma (the "Company" or "RyCarma"), a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for cardiovascular and skeletal muscle diseases, today unveiled its new leadership and company name change from "ARMGO Pharma, Inc." to "RyCarma Therapeutics, Inc." and introduced a new program in heart failure. The name RyCarma references the Company's foundational work and leadership in ryanodine receptor (RyR) biology and in establishing the therapeutic potential of Rycals®, a novel class of small molecule drugs. RyCarma's new program focuses on developing its lead candidate ARM210 in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, which affects millions of people worldwide. ARM210 is also currently being investigated in ryanodine receptor 1-related myopathies (RYR1-RM), a group of rare neuromuscular diseases caused by mutations in the RYR1 gene.





The Company also introduced several new members of its leadership team, who bring a track record of success in leading biotech companies and guiding novel biological discoveries through drug development. Adam Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer, most recently served as the chief executive officer of Aliada Therapeutics and Sionna Therapeutics and brings decades of experience leading innovative biotechnology companies. Also joining the leadership team are Jonathan Alspaugh, President & Chief Strategy Officer, who brings 15 years guiding biotech and biopharma companies on financial and strategic matters and Sanjay Jalota, Senior Vice President of Regulatory, an experienced regulatory strategist steering both early- and late-stage compounds through development.

“RyCarma will expand on our long-term focus on the central role of RyRs in human biology, building on the pioneering work of our founder Dr. Andrew Marks, a globally recognized leader in RyR science, who cloned the receptor and described its structure at atomic resolution,” said Adam Rosenberg, Chief Executive Officer of RyCarma. “Despite other therapeutic advancements in heart failure, there continues to be serious unmet need with high levels of mortality and hospitalizations. Our experienced team is committed to translating our expertise with the Rycal mechanism into innovative treatments for patients.”

RyCarma’s lead candidate ARM210 is designed to repair leaky ryanodine receptors, ion channels that regulate the intracellular flow of calcium that is essential for muscle contraction. In a Phase 1b trial in patients with RYR1-RM, ARM210 showed improvement of fatigue and proximal muscle strength, and was well-tolerated with no dose-dependent safety signals or serious adverse events. For patients with heart failure, ARM210 has the potential to be the first therapy that directly repairs leaky RyRs in both cardiac and skeletal muscle, potentially improving heart function as well as skeletal muscle weakness, a common symptom that is not addressed by existing treatment options.

“I am thrilled with the new strategic direction of RyCarma, the additions to the leadership team and the potential for Rycals first-in-kind mechanism,” said Dr. Andrew Marks. “The past decade has seen an incredible convergence of structural, genetic and physiological data on RyR biology. RyCarma is at the forefront of advancing therapeutics that target RyR to treat serious and devastating diseases like RYR1-RM and heart failure.”

About RyCarma Therapeutics

RyCarma (formerly ARMGO Pharma) is a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for cardiovascular and skeletal muscle diseases. RyCarma’s drug discovery platform is built from deep expertise on ryanodine receptors (RyRs), channels that regulate the intracellular flow of calcium ions in nearly all cell types. RyCarma holds an exclusive license from Columbia University for its RyR technology based on the research of the Company’s founder, Dr. Andrew Marks. RyCarma’s lead program, ARM210, is in development for the treatment of heart failure and ryanodine receptor 1-related myopathies (RYR1-RM). For more information, visit www.rycarma.com.

