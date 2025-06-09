RxMP Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update

Enters Into Research & Development Agreement with Department of Defense's Institute of Surgical Research

Reaches Consensus with FDA on GMP Allogeneic Manufacturing Process of RMP-402

Appoints Shawna Khouri as Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RxMP Therapeutics, Inc. ("RxMP" or the "Company"), a privately-held company developing innovative therapies to prevent and treat hemorrhage and excessive bleeding, is pleased to provide a corporate update, including a research and development agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") and the appointment of Shawna Khouri as the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

Cooperative Research and Development Agreement



In March 2025, RxMP entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement ("CRADA") with the Institute of Surgical Research ("ISR"), a subordinate federal laboratory of the Defense Health Agency within the DoD.

Under the terms of the CRADA, RxMP will provide its lead product candidate, RMP-402, red cell-derived lyophilized microparticles and related information (collectively, the "Research Materials") to the ISR. The ISR will validate the effects of the Research Materials alone or as a component in a product in promoting coagulation function in large animal preclinical models of polytrauma hemorrhage and shock.

Consensus with FDA on GMP Manufacturing Process



Earlier this year, RxMP had a Type C meeting to present to the FDA, at their request, our finalized GMP manufacturing process prior to further IND-enabling studies. The outcome of the meeting resulted in agreement that RxMP may proceed with its proposed GMP manufacturing process of allogeneic RxMP-402.

Shawna Khouri, Chief Operating Officer



In May 2025, Shawna Khouri was appointed as Chief Operating Officer of RxMP. In this role, Ms. Khouri spearheads the Company's operational strategy for its innovative injectable drug platform focused on hemostasis. Prior to RxMP, Ms. Khouri was the Director for Health and Innovation Initiatives at Tulsa Innovation Labs ("TIL"), the technology and innovation ecosystem arm of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. At TIL, Ms. Khouri played a key role in the organization's programmatic and funding strategies, establishing the operational framework for managing more than $100 million in federal and philanthropic initiatives, including the EDA Build Back Better and Tech Hubs programs. For more information on Ms. Khouri's background, please visit www.rxmpt.com .

"I could not be more excited about our achievements in the last few months especially achieving concurrence with FDA on our allogenic GMP manufacturing process that permits large scale manufacturing in the future, which has important implications for our lead product," commented Dr. Rifat Pamukcu, President and Chief Executive Officer of RxMP Therapeutics. "We are also excited to partner with the ISR to develop our hemorrhage and bleeding therapies. The CRADA will allow us to benefit from the additional outside expertise that the ISR brings in this cooperative agreement to further collaborative research and development, with a goal of producing transformative and marketable products that potentially benefit both civilian public health and our military personnel. We are equally enthusiastic about having Shawna Khouri join RxMP as Chief Operating Officer. We are confident that Shawna's appointment has strengthened our leadership team as a result of her financial background and as a biomedical engineer, complementary expertise that will enhance the scale-up of our unique GMP manufacturing process. We look forward to her skilled management of the growth of our business operations."

About RxMP Therapeutics, Inc.



RxMP Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary drugs for the management of excessive bleeding. The Company aims to develop and commercialize RMP-HPE, (red cell-derived microparticles produced by high-pressure extrusion), as a new hemostatic agent for the treatment or prevention of excessive bleeding. The Company's first product candidate, RMP-402, is a hemostatic agent derived from red blood cells, designed to prevent and treat excessive bleeding by enhancing platelet function and coagulation without causing off-target clotting. For more information, please visit www.rxmpt.com.

