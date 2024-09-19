RxCell Inc. Granted U.S. Patent for iPSC-based Cell Therapy

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RxCell Inc. is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent 11,946,069 entitled “Method for Generating Multiple Cellular Products from Single Pluripotent Cell Source”, a significant advancement in the field of regenerative medicine. This patent, granted on April 2, 2024, provides RxCell with exclusive rights to induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cells for therapy across a broad spectrum of diseases.





Advancing Cell Replacement Therapy

The potential of cell replacement therapy has been evident for many years, yet its feasibility has been constrained by ethical concerns associated with embryonic cells, technological limitations affecting clinical efficacy, and safety concerns. The maturation of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology has now addressed these challenges, enabling the development of novel therapeutic approaches for degenerative conditions.

Patent Details and Pending Patent Applications

The newly issued patent is directed to methods of generating multiple cellular therapy products by differentiating cells from a single clinically compliant iPSC source of at least passage 20 or greater and made via a good manufacture practice (GMP)-compliant manufacture process, including multiple cellular products selected from retinal epithelium, retinal progenitors, neural stem cells, dopaminergic neurons, astrocytes, hepatocytes, endothelial cells and mesenchymal cells. This patent and RxCell’s pending applications empower the advancement of RxCell’s innovative therapies, including but not limited to:

Retinal Cells : Targeting retinal degenerative diseases such as age-related macular degeneration.

: Targeting retinal degenerative diseases such as age-related macular degeneration. Dopaminergic Neurons : Addressing neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s disease.

: Addressing neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s disease. Neural Lineages : Generating various neural cell types for treating neurological conditions.

: Generating various neural cell types for treating neurological conditions. Hepatocytes : Developing liver cell therapies for hepatic diseases.

: Developing liver cell therapies for hepatic diseases. Endothelial and Mesenchymal Cells: Producing vascular and connective tissue cells for a range of therapeutic applications.

Commitment to Mitigating Degenerative Diseases

RxCell is dedicated to developing therapies that address degenerative diseases, including retinal and neuronal degenerative conditions. The company also aims to support other entities targeting a wide range of conditions. The methodology covered by this patent will significantly enhance RxCell’s ability to achieve these goals.

About RxCell Inc.

RxCell Inc. is a leading biotechnology company focused on developing innovative cell therapies to treat degenerative diseases. By leveraging advanced iPSC technology, RxCell aims to provide effective and safe therapeutic solutions for patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.rxcellinc.com.

