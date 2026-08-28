Rose BioSolutions Appoints Thomas VanCott, Ph.D., as Head of HemaCare

Seasoned Cell Therapy Executive to Advance Client-Focused Cell Sourcing Products and Services

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rose BioSolutions ("Rose Bio"), a leading provider of advanced manufacturing capabilities and cellular materials across the cell and gene therapy space, today announced the appointment of Thomas VanCott, Ph.D., as Head of HemaCare, Rose Bio's Cell Solutions business.

Dr. VanCott brings more than three decades of scientific, operational, and executive leadership across cell therapy and biologics development and manufacturing. He has spent his career helping life sciences organizations develop and manufacture advanced therapies for patients. Most recently, he served as CEO of Excellos, a cell therapy CDMO supporting customers from starting materials through commercial cGMP manufacturing.

In this role, he will oversee Rose Bio's HemaCare business and play a critical role in advancing the capabilities and service offerings that support client programs.

"As cell and gene therapy pipelines expand and programs grow more complex, reliable access to high-quality cellular materials is becoming increasingly important," said Dr. VanCott. "Rose Bio's HemaCare business is uniquely positioned to meet that growing need. The platform's offerings combine best-in-class quality and breadth with the scientific expertise needed for some of the industry's most demanding projects. I am excited to join the team and build on these strengths as we continue expanding access to the foundational cellular solutions."

"Building a world-class organization requires leaders who combine scientific rigor with a clear understanding of what clients need to move their programs forward," said Dave Kreter, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investments at GI Partners. "We're thrilled to welcome Tom, who brings deep operating expertise that will further strengthen the Rose Bio team and its ability to deliver industry-leading cell solutions across the full spectrum of cell and gene therapy development."

This appointment follows the formation of Rose BioSolutions through GI Partners' acquisition of the CDMO and Cell Solutions businesses from Charles River Laboratories in May 2026. As an independent company, Rose Bio is investing in innovation, expanding its offerings, and advancing its long-term strategic priorities to deliver end-to-end solutions across the cell and gene therapy landscape.

In conjunction with Dr. VanCott's appointment, Rose Bio also announced that the Cell Solutions business intends to rebrand as HemaCare, a Rose BioSolutions company.

About Rose BioSolutions

Rose BioSolutions is a leading provider of development and advanced manufacturing capabilities across the cell and gene therapy space. As a full-service CDMO, Rose Bio is purpose-built to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients on industry-leading timelines and offers manufacturing across the full suite of plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapies, as well as cell supply operations. Rose Bio operates facilities in Rockville, Maryland; Memphis, Tennessee; Northridge, California; and Keele, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit rosebiosolutions.com.

Media Contacts

Rose BioSolutions:



Kate Thompson / Erik Carlson / Alexander Wolfsohn



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



212-355-4449



rosebio-JF@joelefrank.com

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SOURCE Rose BioSolutions