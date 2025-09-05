RNA Therapeutics Market Size to Reach USD 26.13 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global RNA therapeutics market size is expected to be worth around 26.13 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 8.55 billion in 2025, representing a healthy CAGR of 13.22% from 2025 to 2034.

The RNA therapeutics market is growing as it is a significant tool for the treatment of various types of serious diseases, particularly genetically mutated diseases such as cancer, metabolic disorders. With the growing applications of genome sequencing, growing numbers of intronic variants will be recognized by clinical diagnostic testing. RNA analysis provides insight into the diseases and mechanisms leading to death and has developed into a valuable technology for the diagnosis of the cause of death in forensic science.

RNA Therapeutics Market Highlights:

⬥︎ North America dominated the RNA therapeutics market with the largest share in 2024.

⬥︎ Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025 and 2034.

⬥︎ By type, the mRNA therapeutics segment led the market in 2024.

⬥︎ By type, the RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the coming years.

⬥︎ By product, the vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

⬥︎ By product, the drugs segment is likely to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

⬥︎ By indication, the infectious diseases segment dominated the market in 2024.

⬥︎ By indication, the rare genetic disorders/hereditary diseases segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the upcoming period.

⬥︎ By end-user, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2024.

⬥︎ By end-user, the research institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the projection period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

Ribonucleic acid (RNA)-based therapies are an emergent area of therapeutic development that provides the strength to produce novel treatments for a wide range of conditions. These therapeutics are utilized to characterize mRNA expression profiles in different tissues and progress assays for particular mRNA molecules in forensic contexts.

RNA sequencing has become a model technology in modern biology and clinical science. Its enormous popularity is due in large part to the incessant efforts of the bioinformatics community to progress precise and scalable computational technologies to analyze the massive amounts of transcriptomic data that it produces.

RNA research has gathered noteworthy attention due to its profound consequences in drug development and therapeutic discovery. Advanced research in RNA biology integrated with progress in delivery technologies holds the promise of renovating RNA-based therapeutics into conventional clinical practice. RNA-Seq identifies differentially expressed transcripts and reveals novel molecular mechanisms of disease.

Approved RNA Therapies as of Q3 2024

Product Name Generic Name Year First Approved Disease(s) Locations Approved Originator Company CSPC Pharmaceutical COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccine, CSPC Pharmaceutical 2023 Infection, coronavirus, novel coronavirus prophylaxis China CSPC Pharmaceutical Sinocelltech COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 alpha/beta/delta/Omicron variants S-trimer quadrivalent recombinant protein vaccine 2023 Infection, coronavirus, novel coronavirus prophylaxis China, UAE, U.S. Sinocelltech Izervay avacincaptad pegol sodium 2023 Wet age-related macular degeneration U.S. Archemix Qalsody tofersen 2023 Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis U.S., EU Ionis Pharmaceuticals ARCT-154 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, Arcturus 2023 Infection, coronavirus, novel coronavirus prophylaxis Japan Arcturus Therapeutics Daichirona COVID-19 vaccine, Daiichi Sankyo 2023 Infection, coronavirus, novel coronavirus prophylaxis J Japan Daiichi Sankyo Wainua eplontersen 2023 Transthyretin-related hereditary amyloidosis U.S., Canada Ionis Pharmaceuticals Rivfloza nedosiran 2023 Hyperoxaluria U.S. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals SYS-6006.32 Bivalent COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, CSPC Pharmaceutical 2023 Infection, coronavirus, novel coronavirus prophylaxis China CSPC Pharmaceutical RQ-3033 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, Walvax Biotechnology 2023 Infection, coronavirus, novel coronavirus prophylaxis China Walvax Biotechnology Rytelo imetelstat 2024 Myelodysplastic syndrome U.S. Geron mRESVIA respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, Moderna Therapeutics 2024 Respiratory syncytial virus prophylaxis U.S., EU Moderna Therapeutics