RMTG’s ISSCA Division Launches Integrative Fellowship in Point-of-Care Regenerative Medicine through ISSCA AI(TM) Strategy

ISSCA's most comprehensive credential to date integrates regenerative medicine, biotechnology, longevity medicine, and artificial intelligence - a durable, multi-year physician-relationship asset. New multi-component fellowship is designed to combine regenerative medicine, biotechnology, longevity medicine, clinical implementation, and physician-controlled clinical-intelligence tools offered through ISSCA AI™.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced the launch, through its ISSCA division, of a new Integrative Fellowship in Point-of-Care Regenerative Medicine. The fellowship is designed as ISSCA's most comprehensive credential and as a longer-duration educational offering within ISSCA's existing global physician-education platform.

The curriculum is designed to integrate regenerative medicine, emerging biotechnology, longevity medicine, clinical implementation, and artificial intelligence. ISSCA has operated physician-education programs for more than 15 years. Across Global Stem Cells Group and its operating businesses, the Company reports growth that now more than 12,000 physicians have been trained and that its network reaches more than 30 countries. These figures are aggregated and provided for context; they are not a measure of current paying subscribers to ISSCA AI™ or of enrollment in the new fellowship. The Company intends to introduce advanced educational modules and technology-enabled clinical tools, including ISSCA AI™, to physicians who participate in ISSCA programs, subject to applicable law in each jurisdiction.

The AI component aligns with ISSCA AI™, ISSCA's physician-controlled clinical-intelligence platform.

ISSCA AI™ is designed to assist participating physicians with structured clinical-data review and workflow support while leaving clinical decision-making with the physician. Management intends for the fellowship to serve as one educational onboarding channel for ISSCA AI™. ISSCA AI™ remains in an early commercialization stage.

Management Commentary

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented: "The physicians who will lead this field are not going to specialize in just one modality. They will need to be fluent across multiple regenerative medicine, biotechnology, and, increasingly, AI-driven clinical tools. This is ISSCA's response to how we see clinical practice evolving. The fellowship is designed to deepen our relationships with our physician network while creating a more comprehensive credential and an educational pathway into ISSCA AI™ and related digital tools the Company is developing. Our goal is to increase the long-term value of each relationship by connecting education, clinical implementation, and technology."

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technology across an international network in permitted markets. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA)

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is the education and innovation division of Global Stem Cells Group. ISSCA serves as the dedicated educational and scientific arm of Global Stem Cells Group. ISSCA is a multidisciplinary, physician-led community composed of medical professionals, professors, researchers, and scientists who are committed to advancing the clinical application of regenerative medicine and cellular therapies. The Society plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between scientific research and clinical practice by providing a comprehensive platform for education, certification, and international collaboration. Through hands-on training programs, academic conferences, and ongoing professional development, ISSCA promotes the responsible, ethical, and evidence-based use of regenerative biologics protocols across the globe. Its mission is to elevate standards of care and empower healthcare providers to deliver innovative regenerative solutions to their patients.ISSCA programs are educational and do not constitute FDA approval, clearance, or authorization of any therapy, product, or software tool.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTC market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com,issca.com, or any ISSCA AI™ site, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

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