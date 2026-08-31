Rigaku and Tohoku University Establish a New Research Institute for X-Ray Metrology

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rigaku Corporation, a group company of Rigaku Holdings and a global solutions partner for X-ray analytical systems (Head Office: Akishima, Tokyo; President and CEO: Jun Kawakami; “Rigaku”), and Tohoku University (Sendai, Miyagi; President: Teiji Tominaga; “Tohoku University”) have established the Rigaku-Tohoku University Co-Creation Research Institute for X-ray Metrology: Beyond The Limits (the “Institute”) at Tohoku University on August 1, 2026. The Institute will advance X-ray metrology technology, develop new metrology methods, and foster the next generation of researchers through an initial three-year collaboration, with the possibility of extension based on its achievements.

As semiconductors become smaller, more multilayered, and incorporate a wider range of materials, manufacturing processes are becoming increasingly complex. X-ray metrology technology is essential for high-precision, non-destructive analysis needed for supporting stable mass production, yet conventional techniques are reaching their limits in areas such as evaluation of microstructures and accurate structural analysis in the depth direction. Addressing these challenges requires new metrology technologies, including soft X-rays (X-rays with longer wavelengths and lower energy than conventional X-rays), as well as stronger capabilities built in collaboration with synchrotron radiation facilities.

In addition, fostering professionals who can systematically understand advanced X-ray metrology and apply it in both industry and research has become increasingly important.

To address these two challenges of technology and human resources, Tohoku University, home to the next-generation synchrotron radiation facility NanoTerasu and a leader in information science, and Rigaku, with its expertise and a proven track record in X-ray metrology, have established a new institute. Under the banner “Beyond The Limits,” the Institute will integrate technological innovation and talent development to push beyond the current limits of X-ray metrology.

The Institute seeks to focus on three key goals:

1. Advancement of X-ray Metrology Technology

The Institute will develop microstructure metrology technologies by leveraging NanoTerasu’s strengths in the soft X-ray field, integrating Tohoku University’s expertise in information science with Rigaku’s technical know-how to advance data analysis. It aims to establish a technological foundation that meets increasingly sophisticated metrology and analysis needs.

2. Promotion of Collaborative Research

The Institute will pursue collaborative research across a broad range of fields that require X-ray metrology, including challenges that cannot be addressed with conventional technologies.

3. Training and Support for Next-Generation Researchers and Engineers

The Institute will provide systematic education in X-ray metrology technology, from its fundamentals to its applications to new materials and structures, with the aim of introducing credit-bearing courses. It aims to cultivate researchers and engineers who can contribute to both industry and academia. In addition, the Rigaku Scholarship System will provide scholarships to graduate students conducting X-ray-related research, supporting their academic research toward a degree thesis as well as its application to practical metrology technologies.

During its initial three-year term, the Institute will focus on achieving the goals of its joint research plan. Priority will be given to the practical application of soft X-ray metrology for semiconductors and the advancement of data analysis technologies through information science. Building on these achievements, the Institute will expand its research to broader fields, including electronic and functional materials, where precise characterization of microstructures and material states is essential.

By cultivating researchers and engineers with the skills to contribute to both industry and academia, the Institute aims to foster a cycle of knowledge exchange in X-ray metrology and help establish a sustainable foundation for innovation.

“The driving force behind Rigaku’s growth has been our ability to provide optimal solutions using X-ray technology whenever new metrology targets have emerged,” says Kazuhiko Omote, General Manager, X-ray Research Laboratory, Rigaku Corporation (Chief Operations Officer and Specially Appointed Professor, the Institute) “Although more than 130 years have passed since their discovery and the fundamental principles of X-rays appear to have been fully elucidated, I am convinced that X-rays still hold numerous possibilities that have yet to be revealed. Unlocking these possibilities will require the contributions of the next generation. At the Institute, we aim to explore uncharted territory in collaboration with Tohoku University’s academic expertise, while nurturing the next generation of talent to take on these challenges.”

“X-ray metrology is a fundamental technology that supports a wide range of fields, including semiconductors, materials, and life sciences,” says Daichi Chiba, Director, International Center for Synchrotron Radiation Innovation Smart, Tohoku University (Operations Support Officer, the Institute). “Continued innovation is essential to unlock its full potential. The Institute aims not only to serve as a platform connecting Rigaku’s advanced technical capabilities with Tohoku University’s research infrastructure, including NanoTerasu, but also to create an environment where diverse ideas inspire one another across disciplines, generations, and industry-academia boundaries, generating new ideas and technologies. True to its name, “Beyond The Limits,” we hope to break free from existing frameworks and, together with the next generation of researchers and engineers, shape the future of X-ray metrology technology. We hope this Institute will become a launchpad for innovation that pushes beyond today’s technological limits.”

Overview of the Co-Creation Research Institute

Name: Rigaku–Tohoku University Co-Creation Research Institute for X-ray Metrology: Beyond The Limits



Activities: Advancing X-ray metrology, developing new metrology methods, and fostering the next generation of researchers



Management Structure:

(1) Chief Operations Officer and Specially Appointed Professor:

Kazuhiko Omote

General Manager, X-ray Research Laboratory, Rigaku Corporation



(2) Operations Support Officer:

Daichi Chiba

Director, International Center for Synchrotron Radiation Innovation Smart, Tohoku University

Professor, Nano Materials Function Creation Smart lab



Location: Tohoku University



Period of Operation: August 1, 2026 – July 31, 2029

The period may be extended based on the outcomes achieved.

About the Rigaku Group

Since its establishment in 1951, the engineering professionals of the Rigaku group have been dedicated to benefiting society with leading-edge technologies, notably including its core fields of X-ray and thermal analysis. With a market presence in 136 countries and regions and some 2,000 employees from 9 global operations, Rigaku is a solution partner in industry and research analysis institutes. Our overseas sales ratio has reached approximately 70% while sustaining an exceptionally high market share in Japan. Together with our customers, we continue to develop and grow. As applications expand from semiconductors, electronic materials, batteries, environment, resources, energy, life science to other high-tech fields, Rigaku realizes innovations “To Improve Our World by Powering New Perspectives.”

For details, please visit: rigaku-holdings.com/english

Press Contact:

Sawa Himeno

Director, Communications Dept., Rigaku Holdings Corporation

prad@rigaku.co.jp