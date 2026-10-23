RiboX Therapeutics Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine Highlighting First-in-Human Circular RNA Therapy for Radiation-Induced Xerostomia

Research Letter Reports First-in-Human Use of Circular RNA Therapy, with RXRG001 Demonstrating Durable Improvements in Salivary Flow and Patient-Reported Xerostomia Symptoms

Single-Dose Treatment Was Well Tolerated with No Dose-Limiting Toxicities Observed in the First Six Patients Across Two Dose Cohorts

RXRG001 Recently Received U.S. FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CircularRNA--RiboX Therapeutics (“RiboX”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of fully engineered circular RNA (circRNA) therapeutics, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed Research Letter in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) reporting first-in-human clinical findings from the ongoing Phase 1/2 SPRINX-1 study of RXRG001, the Company’s investigational circRNA therapy for radiation-induced xerostomia (RIX) and hyposalivation.

RXRG001 also recently received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of radiation-induced xerostomia and hyposalivation.

The Research Letter, titled “In Vivo Aquaporin-1 Circular RNA Therapy for Radiation-Induced Xerostomia,” reports findings from the first six patients treated across the first two dose levels of 4 µg and 10 µg. RXRG001 is a novel lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-formulated circRNA encoding human aquaporin-1 (AQP1), designed for in vivo transduction of residual salivary epithelium. The publication reports the first-in-human therapeutic use of circRNA.

“Publication of these first-in-human findings in The New England Journal of Medicine, together with the recent FDA RMAT designation for RXRG001, represents important progress for this program and for the emerging field of circular RNA therapeutics,” said Weiyi Zhang, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, RiboX Therapeutics. “We are encouraged by the durable improvements observed in both objective measures of salivary flow and patients’ reported symptoms following a single administration. We look forward to working closely with the FDA as we continue to advance RXRG001 and its potential to address the significant unmet need for patients living with radiation-induced xerostomia and hyposalivation.”

All six patients had chronic xerostomia for at least two years following definitive radiotherapy for head and neck cancer. Patients received a single one-milliliter unilateral parotid duct infusion of RXRG001. The infusion procedure was well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities identified during a minimum of four months of follow-up. All treatment-related adverse events were Grade 1 or 2 and transient.

Patients demonstrated improvements across both patient-reported and objective measures over 6 months. Xerostomia Questionnaire (XQ) scores showed rapid improvements within the first month that were sustained through the latest assessments for both cohorts. Global Rate of Change Questionnaire (GRCQ) scores also indicated consistent subjective improvement in xerostomia symptoms, with most patients reporting early improvements that were sustained through extended follow-up.

Both unstimulated and stimulated whole salivary flow rates increased substantially from baseline, with improvements evident by Day 7 and maintained through Month 6. At Month 3, relative improvements from baseline among the three patients in the initial 4 µg cohort were 47%, 300% and 450% for unstimulated salivary flow and 55%, 1,450% and 131% for stimulated salivary flow. Comparable increases were observed in the 10 µg cohort. The effects sustained through the entire follow up period until Month 6.

“These early findings are encouraging for patients living with radiation-induced xerostomia, a chronic condition that can significantly affect eating, swallowing, speaking, oral health and overall quality of life,” said Henry Hoffman, M.D., University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and lead author of the Research Letter. “The improvements we observed in objective measures of salivary flow were accompanied by patients reporting improvements in their symptoms. We look forward to continuing the study to further characterize the safety, durability and potential clinical benefit of this novel approach.”

“While modern radiation techniques have improved our ability to spare normal tissues, radiation-induced xerostomia remains a significant unmet need for many head and neck cancer survivors,” said Dr. Harry Quon, associate professor of radiation oncology and molecular radiation sciences at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “It has been gratifying to see early and sustained improvements in salivary function and quality of life, including patients regaining the ability to comfortably eat foods such as breads and meats. These results are an important step toward treating, rather than simply managing, the long-term consequences of radiation injury.”

Individual patient clinical-course timelines demonstrated consistent onset kinetics and durability of effect following single-dose administration. The authors noted that the findings are consistent with effective AQP1 expression restoring salivary epithelial water permeability. Ongoing enrollment will further define dose-response, duration of effect and longer-term safety across planned higher dose levels.

The SPRINX-1 study (NCT06714253) is a first-in-human study evaluating the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of RXRG001 administered directly into the parotid gland ducts in adults with radiation-induced xerostomia and hyposalivation.

About Radiation-Induced Xerostomia and Hyposalivation

Radiation-induced xerostomia (RIX) and hyposalivation are common and potentially debilitating complications of radiation therapy for head and neck cancers. Radiation can cause lasting damage to the salivary glands, resulting in reduced saliva production and persistent dry mouth. These conditions can significantly affect patients’ ability to eat, chew, swallow and speak, contribute to oral and dental complications, and negatively impact quality of life. Current treatment approaches are primarily focused on symptom management, highlighting the need for therapies that can restore salivary gland function.

About RXRG001

RXRG001 is an investigational circular RNA therapeutic designed to restore salivary gland function in patients with radiation-induced xerostomia and hyposalivation. RXRG001 consists of circular RNA encoding human aquaporin-1 encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles and is administered directly into the salivary glands. By enabling local expression of hAQP1, RXRG001 is designed to restore fluid transport and saliva secretion in radiation-damaged salivary glands.

RXRG001 is currently being evaluated in SPRINX-1 (NCT06714253), a Phase 1/2a clinical study evaluating its safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in adults with radiation-induced xerostomia and hyposalivation.

About RiboX Therapeutics

RiboX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of fully engineered circular RNA therapeutics to address unmet medical needs across a broad range of diseases. The company’s proprietary circular RNA technology and delivery platforms are designed to enable durable protein expression and unlock the therapeutic potential of RNA medicines. For more information, visit www.riboxtx.com.

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