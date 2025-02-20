Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size to Reach US$ 34.7 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Obesity and Lifestyle Changes

Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major rheumatoid arthritis markets reached a value of US$ 28.0 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 34.7 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.97% during 2025-2035. The rheumatoid arthritis (RA) market is witnessing substantial growth mainly due to advancements in biologics and targeted therapies and rising awareness among patients. The demand for disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) particularly JAK inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies is driving market expansion. The aging population and improved diagnostic techniques are also contributing factors. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to introduce novel treatment options with better efficacy and safety profiles. Emerging markets present lucrative opportunities for future expansion.

Obesity and Lifestyle Changes: Driving the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

Obesity and lifestyle factors are major drivers of the growing rheumatoid arthritis (RA) market. Increasing obesity levels are responsible for chronic inflammation a well-known cause of autoimmune diseases such as RA. Physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits further raise the risk resulting in increased disease prevalence. Obesity lowers the efficacy of some RA treatments fueling demand for new therapies. Urbanization and stressful working conditions aggravate lifestyle-related risk factors fueling patient numbers. The increasing focus on early diagnosis and treatment options is driving market growth. Improvements in pharmaceuticals such as biologics and JAK inhibitors are also driving growth. With the aging population and increase in obesity, the RA market is likely to see continued growth, especially in developed and emerging markets. Growing healthcare spend and enhanced access to sophisticated treatments are also driving market growth. Government programs and patient support initiatives are making treatment more affordable and increasing adherence. Merging digital health technologies like telemedicine and wearable monitoring devices into disease management is enhancing the latter. With more research unearthing new therapeutic targets the RA market is geared for ongoing innovation and growth.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rheumatoid-arthritis-market/requestsample

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

The development of innovative therapies and advanced pharmacological treatments is playing a crucial role in expanding the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment market. Biologic drugs and targeted synthetic DMARDs have transformed treatment approaches by enhancing effectiveness and slowing disease progression. The growing adoption of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors generally known for their oral administration and targeted mechanism is driving market growth. Research in gene therapy and personalized medicine is leading to more precise and tailored treatment options. The introduction of biosimilars is making RA medications more affordable and accessible increasing their adoption. Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in clinical trials to develop safer and more effective drugs. The use of combination therapies is improving treatment outcomes for RA patients. Greater awareness and early diagnosis are expanding the patient base is fuelling the demand for advanced treatment options. Regulatory support including fast-track approvals for novel drugs is accelerating market expansion. Collaborations between biotech firms and research institutions are fostering innovation further driving advancements in RA treatment.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=7231&method=809

Marketed Therapies in Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

Olumiant (Baricitinib): Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation

Olumiant (Baricitinib) is an oral medication that inhibits Janus kinase (JAK) and is approved for treating moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It aids in alleviating inflammation, pain, and joint damage in patients who have not responded sufficiently to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors.

Rinvoq (Upadacitinib): AbbVie

Rinvoq (Upadacitinib) is a medication developed by AbbVie that acts as an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. It is approved for treating moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in patients who have not responded adequately to methotrexate or have experienced intolerance to it. This treatment aims to alleviate inflammation, pain, and joint damage while enhancing physical function.

Orencia (Abatacept): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Orencia (Abatacept) is a targeted therapy developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, designed for individuals with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It works by modulating T-cell costimulation, which reduces inflammation and helps prevent joint damage by inhibiting T-cell activation. This medication is particularly beneficial for patients who do not respond adequately to other RA therapies, including tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors.

Kevzara (Sarilumab): Sanofi

Kevzara (Sarilumab) is a monoclonal antibody created by Sanofi for treating moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). It functions by blocking the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor, which helps decrease inflammation and joint damage in patients who have shown inadequate response or have experienced intolerance to disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Emerging Therapies in Rheumatoid Arthritis Market

R-2487: Rise Therapeutics

R-2487 is an advanced oral immune therapy designed to regulate immune tolerance by inducing T-regulatory cell populations. Its unique mechanism of action targets specific immune pathways to restore T regulatory deficiencies reducing key inflammatory cytokines that drive autoimmune diseases. By modulating immune responses R-2487 offers a promising approach to managing conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune disorders.

IMVT 1402: Immunovant Sciences GmbH

IMVT-1402 is a novel investigational therapy designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis by targeting autoimmune pathways. It works by modulating immune responses to reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms. With its innovative mechanism IMVT-1402 aims to provide a more effective and well-tolerated treatment option for patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

SAR441566 (Balinatunfib): Sanofi

SAR441566 (Balinatunfib) is an investigational oral small-molecule TYK2 inhibitor developed by Sanofi for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It targets key inflammatory pathways involved in autoimmune disease progression aiming to reduce joint inflammation and improve patient outcomes. With its selective mechanism SAR441566 offers a promising approach to managing rheumatoid arthritis.

Rosnilimab: AnaptysBio

Rosnilimab is an investigational anti-PD-1 agonist antibody developed by AnaptysBio for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. It works by restoring immune balance through T-cell regulation reducing inflammation and autoimmune activity. With its novel mechanism Rosnilimab aims to provide a targeted and effective treatment option for rheumatoid arthritis.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA R-2487 Rise Therapeutics Regulatory T-lymphocyte stimulants Oral IMVT 1402 Immunovant Sciences GmbH Neonatal Fc receptor antagonists Subcutaneous SAR441566 (Balinatunfib) Sanofi Tumour necrosis factor alpha inhibitors Oral Rosnilimab AnaptysBio Programmed cell death 1 receptor agonists Subcutaneous

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Rheumatoid Arthritis is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global Rheumatoid Arthritis market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing integrated platforms to enhance the management of Rheumatoid Arthritis. Some of the major players include AbbVie, Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others. These companies are driving innovation in the Rheumatoid Arthritis market through continuous research, diagnostic tools, and expanding their product offerings to meet the growing demand for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

Key Players in Rheumatoid Arthritis Market:

The key players in the Rheumatoid Arthritis market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, Regeneron, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hope Biosciences, Aclaris Therapeutics, Mabion SA, Philogen, AnaptysBio, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Rise Therapeutics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for Rheumatoid Arthritis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for Rheumatoid Arthritis while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. Recent advancements in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) treatment focus on improving disease management through novel biologics, targeted synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), and precision medicine. JAK inhibitors offer new options for patients unresponsive to traditional therapies. Advances in biomarkers and genetic research enable personalized treatment approaches, enhancing efficacy and reducing side effects. Additionally, AI-driven diagnostics and remote monitoring tools improve early detection and disease tracking. Ongoing research in regenerative medicine, including mesenchymal stem cell therapy, holds promise for long-term disease modification and potential remission.

Recent Developments in Rheumatoid Arthritis Market:

· In February 2025, AnaptysBio announced statistically significant Week 12 data from the global 424-patient Phase 2b RENOIR trial of investigational rosnilimab for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Rosnilimab was safe and well tolerated with similar adverse event rates vs. placebo.

· In December 2024, Hope Biosciences announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted authorization to administer adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (HB-adMSCs) to pediatric patients aged 2 to 16 years with juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA). This marks the first FDA approval for using this specific cell type in treating JIA and represents Hope Biosciences Research Foundation’s (HBRF) inaugural pediatric clinical trial.

· In November 2024, Aqtual unveiled new data showcasing its innovative blood-based test for selecting rheumatoid arthritis (RA) therapies. The findings, presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024, highlight significant clinical trial advancements and reinforce the company’s plans to launch the test commercially in 2025.

· In November 2024, Immunovant announced that the FDA had cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for IMVT-1402 in rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The therapy is being positioned as a potential best-in-class treatment for difficult-to-treat (D2T) RA. A potentially registrational trial to assess IMVT-1402 in D2T RA is expected to begin by March 31, 2025.

· In February 2024, Sanofi announced positive results for SAR441566, its differentiated oral TNFR1 signaling inhibitor, demonstrating potential for antibody-like efficacy with no serious adverse events in inflammatory diseases. The company also confirmed that the Phase 2 rheumatoid arthritis trial (SPECIFIC-RA, NCT06073093) has begun enrolling its first participants.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the Rheumatoid Arthritis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the Rheumatoid Arthritis market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current Rheumatoid Arthritis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/Rheumatoid Arthritis-market/toc

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Vertigo Market: The 7 major vertigo markets reached a value of US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 2.0 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.38% during 2024-2034.

Vitiligo Market: The 7 major vitiligo markets reached a value of US$ 307.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 439.1 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2024-2034.

Sjögren’s Syndrome Market: The 7 major Sjogren’s syndrome markets reached a value of US$ 168.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 226.0 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.69% during 2024-2034.

Polymyalgia Rheumatica Market: The 7 major polymyalgia rheumatica markets reached a value of US$ 3,287.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 12,677.8 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.06% during 2024-2034.

Gout Market: The 7 major gout markets reached a value of USD 2.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 6.3 Billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.50% during 2025-2035.

Behcet’s Syndrome Market: The 7 major Behcet’s syndrome markets reached a value of US$ 99.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 174.5 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during 2024-2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800