Rezon Bio Appoints Dr. Ralf Otto as Chief Operating Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth and Operational Expansion

WARSAW, Poland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rezon Bio, a science-driven European biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the appointment of Dr. Ralf Otto, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective June 1, 2026. In his role, Ralf Otto, PhD, will be responsible for the operational areas of clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing, development, quality, engineering and business operations across Rezon Bio’s integrated end-to-end CDMO platform.

His appointment comes as Rezon Bio enters its next phase of growth, focused on broadening its service offering, expanding its global client base, and improving access to biosimilars and novel biologics through operational excellence, scalability, and enhanced price competitiveness.

Ralf Otto, PhD, brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience across the CDMO and biopharmaceutical industry, with extensive expertise in biologics development, clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing, technology transfer, manufacturing scale-up, operational excellence and CDMO transformation across Europe and the United States. Throughout his career, he has led complex biologics manufacturing operations, supported global product supply, driven operational and organizational transformation initiatives and strengthened integrated development and manufacturing operations focused on scalability, efficiency and long-term client partnerships.

“I’m pleased Ralf Otto is taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer as Rezon Bio enters its next phase of growth,” said Dr. Adriana Kiędzierska-Mencfeld, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rezon Bio. “His international experience across biologics development, manufacturing, and organizational transformation, combined with his pragmatic leadership style and strong execution focus, will be instrumental as we continue strengthening our integrated capabilities, enhancing execution across the organization and delivering an exceptional service experience, scalability, and reliability to our clients.”

“What attracted me to Rezon Bio is the combination of strong scientific capabilities, ambitious long-term vision, and highly committed teams,” said Dr. Ralf Otto, newly-appointed COO of Rezon Bio. “There is a clear need for reliable, highly price-competitive CDMOs to drive innovation, and my focus will be on delivering a seamless, responsive, and high-quality experience for clients across the full biologics lifecycle.”

Prior to joining Rezon Bio, Ralf Otto, PhD, held senior leadership roles across the global biopharmaceutical and CDMO industry, including at Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, where he led large-scale mammalian cell culture manufacturing operations supporting clinical and commercial biologics supply. He later served as General Manager and Site Head in Fremont, California, leading the transformation of the site into a multi-product CDMO operation focused on operational excellence and growth. At Rentschler Biopharma Inc, he served as Chief Operating Officer and later President and CEO, driving capability expansion, operational transformation, and organizational development across integrated biologics development and manufacturing services. As Partner at McKinsey & Company, he advised leading global biopharma, CRO, and CDMO organizations on overall strategy, commercial and operations transformation, and organizational change and capability building. Ralf Otto, PhD, holds a doctorate in biotechnology from the University of Stuttgart.

About Rezon Bio

Rezon Bio is a science-driven contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development and manufacturing of mammalian biologics. Headquartered in Poland, Rezon Bio offers integrated solutions spanning cell line development, commercial drug substance manufacturing, and drug product development, with state-of-the-art facilities, world-class teams, and a proven track record of regulatory and commercial success. Grounded in Polpharma Biologic’s legacy of excellence in biosimilars development and manufacturing, Rezon Bio is committed to delivering value without compromise through innovation, collaboration, analytical excellence, and dedication to patients worldwide.

For more information about Rezon Bio’s facilities, please visit: https://rezonbio.com/discover/our-facilities/

Media Contact:

Loukiani Chatzinasiou

Senior Marketing Manager

loukiani.chatzinasiou@rezonbio.com