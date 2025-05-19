Revvity’s EUROIMMUN Unveils New Fully Automated Instrument for Specialty Testing

The IDS i20 platform offers fully automated processing of specialty assays in endocrinology, allergy, autoimmune and infectious diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and therapeutic drug monitoring

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced the launch of its new IDS i20™ analytical random access platform from EUROIMMUN, enabling full automation of chemiluminescence immunoassays (ChLIA). The IDS i20 platform is a CE marked and FDA listed device that allows laboratories to consolidate multiple specialty tests on a unique single instrument with greater reagent capacity and higher test throughput compared to existing offerings.

The highly versatile IDS i20 instrument allows users to simultaneously run 20 analytes from six diagnostic specialties on a single device. These specialties include endocrinology, allergy, autoimmune and infectious disease testing, testing for Alzheimer’s disease and therapeutic drug monitoring. While specialty assays in these diagnostic areas tend to be processed manually or with semi-automated, low-throughput analyzers, the IDS i20 platform offers labs a new means of more flexible, fully automated ChLIA processing.

“With the IDS i20 instrument, we’re able to support our customers making the transition from manual and semi-automated processing to a fully automated solution for enhanced immunodiagnostics workflows,” explains Dr. Bianca Huth, chief technical officer of EUROIMMUN. “Having been built on decades of experience in laboratory automation, the IDS i20 platform is intended to meet or exceed laboratories’ demands for reliability, versatility and usability.”

With the ability to process up to 140 tests per hour (assay dependent), the IDS i20 instrument is the latest addition to the well-established IDS i-device series, built on more than 50 years of experience in medical device design and innovation.

The IDS i20 platform features new state-of-the-art software offering a high degree of adaptability and scalability, along with a superior graphical user interface that meets the latest standards of ergonomics, usability and cybersecurity. Continuous loading of samples and reagents as well as the integrated cooling of ready-to-use reagent cartridges allow for non-stop operation of the system – maximizing efficiency and minimizing hands-on time.

For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Products may not be licensed in accordance with the laws in all countries. Please check with your local representative for availability.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

Stay updated by following our Newsroom, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations:

Steve Willoughby

steve.willoughby@revvity.com



Media Relations:

Chet Murray

(781) 462-5126

chet.murray@revvity.com