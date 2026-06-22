Revolution Medicines Announces Planned Leadership Transition for Steve Kelsey, M.D.

Steve Kelsey, president, R&D, to transition to senior advisor to CEO ahead of planned retirement in January 2027

Company announces new R&D leadership structure to support continued execution of strategy

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Steve Kelsey, M.D., FRCP, FRCPath, president, research and development, will transition into the role of senior advisor to the chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2026. Dr. Kelsey plans to retire from his employment with the company on January 4, 2027, at which time Revolution Medicines currently anticipates appointing him to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Kelsey has served as Revolution Medicines’ president, research and development since March 2017. In this role, he has been responsible for the company’s research and development organization, including drug discovery and development, translational research, and manufacturing. His leadership and scientific insights have been central to the discovery and advancement of the company’s RAS(ON) inhibitor portfolio.

“Throughout Steve’s long tenure with the company, he has played a pivotal role in creating the collaborative and rigorous scientific environment that has enabled our discovery, preclinical research and development teams to work synergistically in advancing our mission,” said Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines. “He has embodied our culture of challenging longstanding dogma through bold science, operational discipline and an unwavering commitment to improving outcomes for patients. On behalf of the entire Revolution Medicines team, I want to thank Steve for his leadership, partnership, and many lasting contributions. I am very pleased that he will serve as an advisor during this planned transition, and that we’ll have the continuing opportunity to benefit from his insights and counsel in the years ahead.”

As part of the transition, Revolution Medicines will implement an updated leadership structure for its research and development functions, effective July 1, 2026. Alan Sandler, M.D., chief development officer, will continue to oversee the company’s development department, and Jan Smith, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, will oversee the company’s research activities. In addition, Xiaolin Wang, Sc.D., will assume the new role of executive vice president, integrated portfolio strategy and management, overseeing a function that includes portfolio strategy and management as well as pharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor; and RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation statements regarding Dr. Kelsey’s planned retirement and the timing thereof; Dr. Kelsey’s transition to the role of Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer; the anticipated appointment of Dr. Kelsey to the Board upon his retirement; and progression of clinical studies, findings from these studies, including the tolerability, safety, and potential efficacy of the company’s candidates being studied.

Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “aims,” “anticipate,” "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," “potential,” “project,” “up to,” "will" and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ development stages, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, commercialization preparation and launch readiness, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, and the effects on the company’s business of the global events, such as international conflicts or global pandemics. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 6, 2026, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:

media@revmed.com

investors@revmed.com