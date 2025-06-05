SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Reviva to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

June 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

CUPERTINO, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) (“Reviva” or the “Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapies that seek to address unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that Laxminarayan Bhat, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Reviva will present at the H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference, taking place June 16-17, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright 6th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference
Format: Corporate update
Date/Time: Pre-recorded presentation available on-demand Monday, June 16, at 7:00 a.m. ET for registered conference attendees
Location: Virtual
Registration Link: Click Here

About Reviva 
Reviva is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs and burdens to society, patients, and their families. Reviva’s current pipeline focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), inflammatory and cardiometabolic diseases. Reviva’s pipeline currently includes two drug candidates, brilaroxazine (RP5063) and RP1208. Both are new chemical entities discovered in-house. Reviva has been granted composition of matter patents for both brilaroxazine and RP1208 in the United States, Europe, and several other countries.

Corporate Contact:
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.
Laxminarayan Bhat, PhD 
www.revivapharma.com

Investor Relations Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bruce Mackle
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com


Events
