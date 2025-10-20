Reverba Global Introduces ClinOps G.P.S.™ to Set a New Course for Clinical Trial Execution and Chart a Clearer Path from Protocol to Completion

Comprehensive clinical operations navigation system aligns sponsors, CROs, investigators, sites and patients to improve trial planning, performance and outcomes

Seattle, WA – October 20, 2025 – Reverba Global, a leader in scientific engagement for biopharma companies, today announced the launch of ClinOps G.P.S.™ (Global Performance Solution), an operations platform of integrated technology solutions that provides companies sponsoring clinical trials with end-to-end trial readiness, governance, and stakeholder engagement to improve retention and outcomes.

ClinOps G.P.S.™ is a critical guidance system for clinical operations, keeping all key trial stakeholders on course. Combining Reverba’s expertise in supporting clinical teams with the company’s proven technology builds predictable trial flow, from design to last patient visit, with faster timelines. ClinOps G.P.S. continuously generates insights, allowing sponsors to adapt in real time, maintain timelines, and strengthen connections between all trial stakeholders. The company provides a self-diagnostic survey [ADD LINK TO LANDING PAGE] biopharma companies can use to benchmark their clinical trial engagement practices and identify potential gaps.

“Every trial has a protocol. But very few have a navigation system. ClinOps G.P.S.™ changes that with a synergy of science, technology, and engagement operating as one system,” said Cheryl Lubbert, CEO of Reverba Global. “We know that 80% of trials are delayed by a median of 12 months, 35% of participants drop out, and 70% of trials require costly mid-study amendments. By combining our proven playbooks, advanced technology, and a deep understanding of patient, site and internal stakeholder needs, we’re redefining what successful trials look like.”

This approach to clinical operations is custom-built to prevent challenges and to avoid cascading issues that impact all facets of any clinical study:

· Sponsors and CROs face fragmented governance and inconsistent communication.

· At sites, onboarding slows, training varies, engagement fades.

· Patient recruitment bottlenecks.

· Patients disengage with minimal follow-up.

· Trials risk losing not just progress, but the trust and loyalty that carry forward into future studies.

ClinOps G.P.S.™ integrates with Reverba’s proprietary reverbaBRIDGE® ecosystem, the only built-for-purpose scientific engagement platform, which has been used to support more than 100 Phase 2/3 programs and 49 post-marketing studies, train over 12,000 investigators and site staff, and engage more than a million patients. The suite, which compliantly manages relationships and brings forward live insights in a secure environment, includes:

reverbaLINK™ – Recruitment pathway design and patient pre-qualification

reverbaPULSE™ – Real-time patient experience insights and feedback

reverbaALUM™ – Post-trial connection and alumni engagement

The solution also leverages targeted, biopharma-focused AI tools that transform scientific and clinical data into compliant, scalable communications, accelerating trial readiness and ensuring consistent engagement at every stage.

About Reverba Global

Reverba Global is a scientific engagement company that empowers the biopharmaceutical industry to connect with patients and healthcare providers through proprietary, compliant, insight-driven solutions to improve health outcomes. Founded in 2002, the company continues to lead in engagement for life sciences, creating patient-focused programs and comprehensive technology tools incorporating rigorous data-driven materials with real-time insights from patients, trial sites and providers, from discovery through commercialization.

Formed from the merger and rebrand of its separate sister companies Health Advocacy Strategies, Patient Health Perspectives, and Health Perspectives Group to become Reverba in 2021, the company added international reach and medical affairs expertise with the acquisition of Six Degrees Medical, Inc. to become Reverba Global in 2025.

Reverba Global holds Ecovadis, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001 certifications, ensuring the highest standards of data privacy, security and compliance.

Learn more at reverba.com.

