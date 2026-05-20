Resverlogix Closes US$2 Million Shares-for-Interest Private Placement

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Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) ("Resverlogix") announced today that it has closed a $2,760,057 (US$2,000,000) shares-for-interest private placement (the "Transaction") with an arm's length subscriber (the "Subscriber").Under the terms of the Transaction, the Subscriber subscribed for 26,864,133 common shares at CAD$0.103 per share, equal to the applicable 5-day volume-weighted average price, for aggregate proceeds of CAD$2,760,057 (US$2,000,000). Shares acquired in the Transaction are subject to a four month hold period. After giving effect to the Transaction, the Subscriber holds approximately 7.8% of Resverlogix's common shares. The Transaction followed the settlement of CAD$2,760,057 (US$2,000,000) of accrued interest on indebtedness owing to the Subscriber by Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith") by way of the assignment to the Subscriber of an equal amount of indebtedness owing by Resverlogix to Zenith.The Transaction is not related to the private placement announced by Resverlogix on February 18, 2026.The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of Resverlogix's securities to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. Persons.Founded in 2001, Resverlogix is a Calgary based late-stage biotechnology company, and a world leader in epigenetics, with the goal of developing first-in-class therapies for the benefit of patients with chronic disease.Resverlogix is developing a new class of epigenetic therapies designed to regulate the expression of disease-causing genes. We aim to improve patients' lives by restoring biological functions - altered by serious illnesses such as cardiovascular disease - back to a healthier state.The Company's clinical program is focused on evaluating the lead epigenetic candidate apabetalone for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, associated comorbidities, and post COVID-19 conditions.Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RVX).Follow us on:Investor RelationsEmail:Phone: 403-254-9252To view the source version of this press release, please visit