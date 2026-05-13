Restart Life Sciences Leverages Amazon Logistics for Strategic Entry of Holy Crap Foods into U.S. Market

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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc., is preparing for its official entry into the United States market. This expansion marks a pivotal milestone in the Company's North American growth strategy under its new leadership team.While the brand previously maintained a broader international footprint, management consolidated operations to focus on the Canadian domestic market. This permitted the Company to optimize its core offerings before initiating the current phase of North American expansion, under the new current management.Under the new ownership at Restart Life, the Company has successfully completed a comprehensive review of U.S. regulatory and compliance requirements. With these foundational hurdles cleared, the Company is now positioned to pursue revenue growth in the world's largest consumer market.The first stage of the U.S. expansion will be a strategic launch on Amazon USA. To ensure operational efficiency and high conversion rates, the Company will initially focus on its highest-selling flagship SKUs, followed by a phased rollout of the broader product portfolio.By leveraging Amazon's sophisticated fulfillment and logistics network, Restart Life will mitigate the shipping and border processing challenges that hindered the brand in the past, providing American consumers with reliable and rapid access to Holy Crap's premium functional products.The U.S. health and wellness market represents a transformative opportunity for the Holy Crap brand. Management believes the re-entry is timed perfectly to meet increasing American consumer demand for:"Restart Life is laser-focused on revenue expansion, and the United States is the ultimate proving ground for our 'better-for-you' portfolio," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life. "We have spent the necessary time ensuring our regulatory and compliance framework is complete and ready for next steps. By starting with our top-performing SKUs on Amazon.com, we are taking a disciplined, data-driven approach to recapturing the U.S. market and driving long-term shareholder value."The U.S. launch is a cornerstone of Restart's broader multi-channel strategy. Success on Amazon USA will serve as a catalyst for further geographic expansion and potential retail partnerships within the United States, complementing the Company's robust and growing operations in Canada.Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website atHoly Crap Cereal, a Holy Crap brand, is a premium breakfast brand known for its delicious, nutrient-dense cereals made with simple, wholesome ingredients. Founded in Gibsons, British Columbia, Holy Crap has built a loyal customer base across Canada through its commitment to health, taste, and sustainability. The company's gluten-free, non-GMO, and high-fiber products are crafted to support digestive wellness and sustained energy throughout the day. Visit the company's website atThis news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Steve LoutskouChief Executive Officer, Restart Life Sciences Corp.Tel: +1 (778) 819-0244Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit