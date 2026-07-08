Restart Life Sciences Details Next-Generation Product Pipeline and Segment Expansion for Holy Crap

According to data from Statista's Worldwide Breakfast Cereals Industry Report, the global breakfast cereal market is valued at approximately USD $44.3 billion, with family households generating over 52% of total category consumption.

Driven by parental demand for clean-label options, health-focused and low-sugar cereal alternatives have experienced a targeted growth rate exceeding 21%, with more than 55% of health-conscious buyers actively seeking certified low-sugar and gluten-free formulations, as noted in recent Grand View Research organic food sector analyses.

The addressable market parameters for senior-focused functional breakfast nutrition indicate substantial commercial scope. According to a market study by Fortune Business Insights ( Geriatric Nutrition Market Analysis ), the global senior adult nutrition market was valued at USD $21.1 billion and is projected to expand to USD $29.6 billion, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.

), the global senior adult nutrition market was valued at USD $21.1 billion and is projected to expand to USD $29.6 billion, reflecting a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Within North America, the segment is highly developed due to an established healthcare infrastructure and an elevated awareness of preventive, gut-friendly nutrition as a critical driver of healthy aging.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its forward-looking product development and segment expansion roadmap for its wholly owned subsidiary, Holy Crap Foods Inc.Following the Company's recent disclosure of its preliminary June 2026 financial growth highlights, management is working to build upon this operational trajectory by systematically diversifying the Holy Crap brand into specialized consumer demographics.Following the successful completion of its market research and conceptual design phases, the Company has advanced into formulation testing for a new product line targeting the premium youth breakfast sector. Management has identified a high-growth opportunity to capture market share within this demographic by introducing a family-centric packaging strategy. This expansion is engineered to complement Holy Crap's core product portfolio while securing incremental, multi-placement shelf space across both conventional and natural grocery retail channels.The expansion into the youth category aligns with shifting consumer behavior within the broader breakfast sector:Concurrently, the Company's formulation team is developing a senior-specific product(s) to capture a mature demographic previously unaddressed by the brand's existing product architecture. The proposed formulation will focus heavily on targeted digestive health, ingredient bioavailability, and metabolic support tailored to the aging population.The addressable market parameters for senior-focused functional breakfast nutrition indicate substantial commercial scope:"Our current operational strategy focuses on leveraging our established functional food foundation to penetrate distinct consumer segments," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences. "Following the growth metrics achieved in June, our management team is working to deploy our core product marketing models across these new segments. Introducing specialized formulations for the youth and seniors, markets allows us to broaden our retail placement and capture additional shelf space. We believe this targeted methodology provides a stable, structured approach to expanding our overall product(s) footprint."Restart Life Sciences thanks its shareholders for their continued support as it executes its product development roadmap, manages revenue growth, and builds long-term corporate value.About Restart Life Sciences Corp. Restart Life Science Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life., please visit the Company's website atAbout Holy Crap Foods Inc. Holy Crap Foods Inc., a subsidiary of Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL), is a premium "better-for-you" functional food brand specializing in organic, superseed-based breakfasts and oatmeals. Focused on gut health, clean digestion, and sustained energy, the brand utilizes high-quality, certified organic ingredients, including chia, hemp, and buckwheat, to deliver nutrient-dense, plant-based nutrition. Free from artificial additives, Holy Crap blends convenience with functional wellness for health-conscious consumers across North America. Learn more atForward-Looking Statements: This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "strategy," "expansion," "launch," "phased" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.On behalf of the Board of DirectorsSteve LoutskouChief Executive OfficerRestart Life Sciences Corp.Tel: +1 (778) 404-0474Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit