Restart Life Highlights Certified Manufacturing Platform to Drive Margin Expansion and Distribution Growth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to provide investors with an update on the strategic value of the Holy Crap™ manufacturing facility and its role in supporting scalable growth, margin expansion, and broader market distribution across the Company's functional wellness portfolio.The Holy Crap™ production facility operates under multiple recognized third-party certifications and regulatory registrations, including:Certified OrganicCertified KosherCertified Non-GMOSafe Food for Canadians (SFC) LicenceSQF – Fundamentals (Safe Quality Food Program)FDA RegistrationThese certifications and regulatory credentials represent significant strategic assets that extend well beyond compliance. They provide Restart Life with an immediately scalable, premium-qualified manufacturing platform capable of supporting multiple brands within high-growth health and wellness channels while meeting both domestic and international food safety standards.By leveraging an already certified and licensed production environment, Restart Life reduces the time, cost, and operational complexity typically associated with obtaining Organic, Kosher, Non-GMO, and regulatory compliance certifications for new product lines.Key margin benefits include:As the Company expands BrainQ™, BrainBalls™, and Holy Crap™, the ability to operate within a single certified infrastructure enhances cost predictability and supports improved gross margin potential over time.Certified Organic, Kosher, Non-GMO, SQF food safety standards, and regulatory compliance through the Safe Food for Canadians Licence and FDA registration significantly broaden distribution access across:These credentials position Restart Life to pursue premium shelf placement and enter retail channels that prioritize certified and food-safe products as part of their merchandising standards.The manufacturing platform is further strengthened by the Company's previously announced March 3, 2026 collaboration with the University of Manitoba and its Richardson Centre for Food Technology and Research (RCFTR).This partnership supports ingredient validation, formulation optimization, stability analysis, and functional performance assessment across the Company's brands.Together, the combination of:The Company intends to utilize its certified facility to:"Having certified Organic, Kosher, Non-GMO, and fully licensed food safety and regulatory capabilities in-house provides Restart Life with both strategic flexibility and economic leverage," said Steve Loutskou, CEO of Restart Life Sciences Corp. "When combined with our scientific collaboration at the University of Manitoba, we are building a platform designed to scale efficiently, protect margins, and expand distribution into premium wellness channels."Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.RSU GrantIn addition, the Company has granted an aggregate 1,000,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to consultants of the Company. The RSUs are valid for a two-year term and have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's restricted share unit plan approved by shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting held on February 7, 2025.Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website atThis news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Steve LoutskouChief Executive Officer, Restart Life Sciences Corp.Tel: +1 (778) 819-0244Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit