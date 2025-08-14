Reprieve Cardiovascular Secures $61 Million Financing and Enrolls First Patient in Pivotal Study

-- Series B fundraise led by Deerfield Management enables scaling of pivotal clinical trial and commercial readiness activities for Reprieve® System

– First patient enrolled in FASTR II study by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reprieve Cardiovascular, Inc., a clinical-stage company pioneering intelligent decongestion management therapy for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), today announced the close of an oversubscribed $61 million Series B financing led by Deerfield Management and joined by Arboretum Ventures, Lightstone Ventures, Sante Ventures, Genesis Capital, Rex Health Ventures, and Cadence Capital, as well as an undisclosed strategic investor. The financing combined equity investment with a debt facility to support the Company’s growth. Proceeds from the Series B financing will support the rapid execution of the global FASTR II pivotal clinical trial, which has now enrolled its first patient, as well as key commercial readiness activities.

"We are pleased to close this latest financing round, which reflects the strong continued support of our existing investors, as well as the addition of new investors, who each bring unique strategic insights to Reprieve,” said Mark Pacyna, Chief Executive Officer of Reprieve Cardiovascular. “This capital ensures we are positioned to generate the clinical and economic evidence essential for regulatory approval and commercialization. We believe our personalized approach to decongestion management can enable better outcomes for both patients and healthcare systems around the world."

Proceeds from the Series B financing will support the rapid execution of the FASTR II pivotal clinical trial as well as key commercial readiness activities.

"We continue to be encouraged by the company’s clinical data and look forward to supporting their progress through this critical next stage of clinical and commercial development," said David Neustaedter, Ph.D., Venture Partner at Deerfield Management and member of the Board of Directors.

"Reprieve Cardiovascular is addressing a significant unmet need in today’s heart failure management paradigm, and the results from the FASTR pilot study underscore the potential of the Reprieve system to reimagine the standard of care for treating ADHF," said Anita Watkins, Managing Director, Rex Health Ventures, corporate venture fund of UNC Health. “We see unique opportunities to strategically partner with Reprieve to enhance and accelerate this innovative therapy.”

FASTR II Trial Initiation

The initiation of the FASTR II pivotal study follows the successful completion of the Company’s FASTR randomized pilot study late last year, which met both primary efficacy and safety endpoints. The Company intends to build upon these strong initial results through the larger FASTR II randomized pivotal study.

The FASTR II study will evaluate the efficacy of the Reprieve system compared to optimal diuretic therapy in patients hospitalized with ADHF. The primary objective is to determine whether the Reprieve system can decongest patients more effectively than today’s standard of care. The study plans to enroll up to 400 patients across the United States and Europe and will support a future premarket approval submission in the United States.

“Congrats to Dr. Ali Javaheri and the team at WashU Medicine on the first patient enrolled in the FASTR II study,” said Javed Butler, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A., President of the Baylor Scott and White Research Institute, Senior Vice President for Baylor Scott and White Health, and Global Principal Investigator of the FASTR II study. “On behalf of all the investigators in the study, we believe the Reprieve system represents a promising advancement for heart failure patients and physicians who currently face significant challenges with conventional approaches to decongestion. We look forward to rapid enrollment in the study and collectively contributing critical insights to help fundamentally change the standard of care for acute heart failure.”

About Acute Decompensated Heart Failure

Acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) is characterized by the sudden or gradual onset of symptoms such as difficulty breathing, leg or feet swelling, and fatigue, often requiring unplanned office visits, emergency room care, or hospitalizations, with an average stay of more than five days.1 Nearly 1 in 4 patients are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days to address fluid volume overload, and approximately half are readmitted within six months.2 Managing fluid removal in ADHF patients has been a persistent challenge, as the primary treatment of diuretics is difficult to administer precisely without real-time information on patient response. This can lead to an increased risk of kidney injury, prolonged hospital stays, inadequate fluid removal at discharge, and frequent readmissions.

About the Reprieve® System

Intended to personalize decongestion management and safely, quickly, and thoroughly remove excess fluid to improve patient outcomes and prevent hospital readmissions, the Reprieve system works to remove fluid and sodium through precise administration of diuretics, rapidly finding the optimal dose while replenishing the body with saline to support optimal kidney function. The Reprieve system uniquely combines real-time physiological monitoring with automated recommendations to escalate or end therapy, enabling physicians to tailor treatment to each patient’s specific needs during therapy. This innovative therapy is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, streamline patient care, and reduce the workload for clinicians treating heart failure patients.

About Reprieve Cardiovascular, Inc.

Reprieve Cardiovascular, Inc. is focused on improving the lives of the more than 25 million patients globally who suffer from heart failure. The company’s proprietary Reprieve system intelligently manages fluid removal in patients experiencing acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF), delivering safer, more effective, and personalized decongestion therapy. Headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts, Reprieve Cardiovascular is a privately held medical device company. For more information, please visit www.reprievecardiovascular.com.

____________________________ 1 Truveta Real-World Analysis: 262,673K Patient Cohort 2 American Heart Association. "Heart Failure Statistics." Circulation Research, 2021. Accessed December 3, 2024. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/pdf/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318186

Julia Fuller

(858) 692-2001

julia@fullercomms.com