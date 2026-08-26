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Press Releases

Repligen Corporation to Present at Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

August 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will participate in the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA. Olivier Loeillot, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jason Garland, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in an analyst-led discussion on September 9th at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference presentation will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are “inspiring advances in bioprocessing” for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the Company see our website at www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Repligen Contact:
Jacob Johnson
VP, Investor Relations
781-419-0204
investors@repligen.com 


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