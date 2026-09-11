Renova Pharmaceuticals Announces First Three U.S. Generic Product Launches, Marking a Major Company Milestone

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renova Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Renova"), a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company focused on bringing high-quality and affordable generic medicines to patients, today announced the commercial launch of its first three FDA-approved generic products in the United States: L-Glutamine for Oral Solution, Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Irrigation, 50%, and Ascorbic Acid Injection.

These launches represent a significant milestone for Renova, marking the company's transition from building its development and regulatory pipeline to establishing a growing commercial presence in the U.S. generics market.

Renova's Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Irrigation, 50% received FDA approval with Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation, reflecting the company's strategy of pursuing differentiated products where additional generic competition can benefit the U.S. healthcare system.

"This is a very proud moment for all of us at Renova. Launching our first three products represents the beginning of an exciting new phase in our journey," said Seshu Akula, CEO, Renova USA. "Our vision is to build Renova into a differentiated and trusted U.S. generics company focused on technically challenging products, reliable supply and meaningful market opportunities. I am extremely grateful to our teams, partners, customers and stakeholders whose commitment has helped us reach this milestone."

Renova is building a diversified portfolio across sterile injectables, ophthalmics, complex generics and select oral dosage forms, with additional products progressing through development and FDA review.

Dr. Lloyd Balajadia, Lloyds Group President, said, "The launch of Renova's first three products is a proud achievement for the entire Lloyds Group and demonstrates the strength of collaboration across development, manufacturing, regulatory, quality and commercialization. We remain committed to supporting Renova's growth and its mission to deliver high-quality, accessible medicines to the U.S. market."

Renova plans to continue expanding its U.S. portfolio through internal development, strategic partnerships and targeted product opportunities.

About Renova Pharmaceuticals LLC

Renova Pharmaceuticals LLC is a New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company focused on the development, approval and commercialization of differentiated generic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renova-pharmaceuticals-announces-first-three-us-generic-product-launches-marking-a-major-company-milestone-302875717.html

SOURCE Renova Pharmaceuticals LLC