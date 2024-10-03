Reneo Pharmaceuticals Announces Stockholder Approval of Merger with OnKure

– Combined company to trade on Nasdaq under ticker “OKUR”



– Reneo announces 1-for-10 reverse split of common stock

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM) (“Reneo”) today announced the results of the special meeting of its stockholders held on September 26, 2024. At the special meeting, Reneo’s stockholders voted in favor of all proposals, including the proposals required to complete the proposed merger of Reneo and OnKure, Inc. (“OnKure”).

The closing of the merger is anticipated to take place on or around Friday, October 4, 2024. Following the closing of the merger, the combined company plans to change its name from “Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.” to “OnKure Therapeutics, Inc.” and trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “OKUR.” The combined company will be led by OnKure’s existing management team. The combined company will focus on advancing OnKure’s pipeline candidates targeting oncogenic mutations in phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha (PI3Kα), including its lead program OKI-219, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

In addition, Reneo also announced that it will effect a 1-for-10 reverse split of its common stock that is expected to be effective immediately prior to the closing of the merger. The combined company’s common stock is expected to be reclassified as Class A common stock immediately prior to the closing of the merger. It is expected that the combined company’s common stock will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis, and after giving effect to the merger, under the ticker symbol “OKUR” at the open of trading on October 7, 2024, under a new CUSIP number (68277Q 105).

On September 26, 2024, Reneo stockholders approved the reverse stock split and gave Reneo’s board of directors discretionary authority to select a ratio for the reverse stock split ranging from 1-for-7 to 1-for-15. Reneo’s board of directors approved the reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-10 on September 27, 2024.

Upon effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every 10 shares of Reneo’s common stock issued and outstanding or held as treasury shares as of such date will be automatically combined into one share of Reneo common stock. The reverse stock split will have no effect on the number of shares of Reneo common stock authorized for issuance or on the par value of Reneo’s common stock.

Outstanding Reneo equity-based awards under Reneo’s equity plans will be proportionately adjusted. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split and following the effective time of the reverse stock split, and upon the surrender of any Reneo stockholders’ certificate(s) (if any), Reneo will pay cash to any such holder(s) of fractional shares of Reneo’s common stock an amount equal to such fractional shares multiplied by the fair value of Reneo’s common stock on the date of the reverse split, as determined by Reneo’s board of directors.

Reneo’s transfer agent, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, will maintain the book-entry records for Reneo’s common stock. Registered stockholders holding pre-split shares of Reneo’s common stock electronically in book-entry form are not required to take any action to receive post-split shares or payment for fractional shares. Stockholders owning shares via a broker, bank, custodian or other nominee will have their positions automatically adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, subject to such broker’s particular processes, and will not be required to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Such beneficial holders are encouraged to contact their broker, bank or custodian with any procedural questions.

About OnKure

OnKure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using structure-based drug design portfolio, OnKure is building a pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3KαH1047R inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a pharmaceutical company historically focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate.

