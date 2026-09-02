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Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2026

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming fireside chats in September:

  • 2026 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at 9:15 a.m. ET

The fireside chats will be webcast live and may be accessed through Relay Therapeutics’ website under Events in the News & Events section through the following link: https://ir.relaytx.com/news-events/events-presentations. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days following the event.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease. Relay Therapeutics’ Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. The company’s lead clinical asset, zovegalisib, is the first pan-mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor to enter clinical development and is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial (ReDiscover-2) in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Zovegalisib is also being investigated in a group of genetic disease indications called PI3Kα-driven vascular anomalies. Relay Therapeutics’ pipeline also includes programs for NRAS-driven solid tumors and Fabry disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Mitch Maisel
mmaisel@relaytx.com

Media:
Katie Engleman
1AB
919-333-7722
katie@1abmedia.com  


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Relay Therapeutics
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