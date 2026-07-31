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Relay Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights on August 6, 2026

July 30, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease, will report second quarter 2026 financial results and corporate highlights after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage, small molecule precision medicine company developing potentially life-changing therapies for patients living with cancer and genetic disease. Relay Therapeutics’ Dynamo® platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches designed to drug protein targets that have previously been intractable or inadequately addressed. The company’s lead clinical asset, zovegalisib, is the first pan-mutant selective PI3Kα inhibitor to enter clinical development and is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial (ReDiscover-2) in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Zovegalisib is also being investigated in a group of genetic disease indications called PI3Kα-driven vascular anomalies. Relay Therapeutics’ pipeline also includes programs for NRAS-driven solid tumors and Fabry disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
Mitch Maisel
mmaisel@relaytx.com

Media:
Katie Engleman
1AB
919-333-7722
katie@1abmedia.com


Massachusetts Earnings
Relay Therapeutics
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