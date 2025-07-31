Rein Therapeutics Enters into Agreements for up to $21 Million in Flexible Financing

- Financing designed to support Phase 2 IPF trial and pipeline advancement

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rein Therapeutics ("Rein") (NASDAQ: RNTX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class medicines to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications, today announced that it has entered into two strategic financing agreements with an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, providing the potential for access to up to $21 million in capital.

The financing includes:

A $6 million pre-paid advance agreement, with an initial $1 million advance funded at signing.

A $15 million standby equity purchase agreement (SEPA), which Rein may use at its discretion over 36 months, subject to an effective registration statement.

Rein intends to use the proceeds from these facilities to support its RENEW Phase 2 trial of its lead asset – LTI-03 – for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), for the research and development of other product candidates, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Key Terms

Pre-paid Advance Facility : Up to $6 million may be drawn over the next twelve months in mutually agreed tranches. Each pre-paid advance will be purchased at a 5% discount, bears interest, and if and when requested by Yorkville, will be repaid in common stock of the company at a discounted price.

: Up to $6 million may be drawn over the next twelve months in mutually agreed tranches. Each pre-paid advance will be purchased at a 5% discount, bears interest, and if and when requested by Yorkville, will be repaid in common stock of the company at a discounted price. SEPA: Rein has the option, but not the obligation, to sell to Yorkville up to $15 million of common stock over 36 months. Sales under the SEPA require a registration statement to be declared effective by the SEC.

A more detailed description of the agreements will be filed in Rein’s Form 8-K with the SEC.

Legal Notice

The shares issuable under the pre-paid advance agreement are being offered by Rein pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025 (File No. 333-287342), as declared effective by the SEC on May 22, 2025. A final prospectus supplement containing additional information relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities offered under either agreement, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a novel pipeline of first-in-class therapies to address significant unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications. Rein's lead product candidate, LTI-03, is a novel, synthetic peptide with a dual mechanism targeting alveolar epithelial cell survival as well as inhibition of profibrotic signaling. LTI-03 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and is in clinical development. Rein's second product candidate, LTI-01, is a proenzyme that has completed Phase 1b and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of loculated pleural effusions. LTI-01 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and E.U. and Fast Track Designation in the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements of Rein Therapeutics, Inc. ("Rein", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to the agreements with Yorkville, including the potential sale of shares of common stock to Yorkville and the Company’s ability to receive future pre-paid advances, and future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company. We use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "would," "can," "could," "should," "continue," and other words and terms of similar meaning to help identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks and uncertainties related to: the ability of the Company to sell shares of common stock, receive future pre-paid advances and funding under the agreements entered into Yorkville and generate the proceeds expected from these facilities and needed to fund the Company; uncertainties with respect to the Company’s ability to repay any advances if required; uncertainties with respect to the Company’s capital strategy; uncertainty with respect to regulatory matters with respect to the Company’s RENEW Phase 2 trial and LTI-03, including uncertainty as to if and when the clinical hold may be resolved; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, including risks inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as adverse results in the Company's drug discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials may not be replicated in later clinical trials, including in the RENEW Phase 2 trial, or that partial results of a trial will be indicative of the full results of the trial; the Company's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; and the risk that any of its clinical trials may not commence, continue or be completed on time, or at all; decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies with respect to our development candidates; as well as the risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which is on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in subsequent filings that the Company files with the SEC. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's view as of any date after the date of this press release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Rein Investor Relations & Media Contact:

Investor Relations

IR@ReinTx.com

