Reema Health Tackles Medicaid Challenges with $19M Series B from LRVHealth and Optum Ventures

Engagement Model Blending Humans and Technology Drives 3X ROI to Medicaid MCOs

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reema Health , the human powered and tech-enabled solution that engages hard-to-reach members to improve health outcomes, today announced that it raised $19 million in Series B funding from LRVHealth and Optum Ventures . This investment will enable Reema to expand its footprint with health plans and its portfolio of offerings proven to boost member engagement and lower costs.

With validated savings including 23% reduction in total cost of care for a national health plan, Reema is growing rapidly. Over the past year, the company expanded from four to 14 markets, and already has plans to launch in three additional states in early 2026. Building on this momentum, Reema is also broadening its program portfolio to include maternal health and other offerings for Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) and health plans looking to better serve their members in need.

“Medicaid plans are in a challenging position where budget cuts will shrink enrollment to a sicker member mix with higher per member costs. That’s why they need Reema more than ever,” said Justin Ley, Co-Founder and CEO of Reema Health. “We’ve shown that Reema’s model for driving meaningful connections with a blend of people and technology systematically improves population health from the bottom up. This partnership with LRVHealth and Optum Ventures puts us in an excellent position to build on our momentum and bring our solution to more health plans when they need it most.”

Reema’s unique approach combines high-touch, in-person support from trusted community guides with a data driven platform that helps create meaningful connections and outcomes. An analysis by Havarti Risk validated that Reema’s partnership with a national health plan established connections with 32% of previously unengaged members to reduce emergency department visits by 22% and total cost of care by 23%. The study tracked 3,000 members over 24 months, analyzing their healthcare utilization in the 12 months before and after Reema’s involvement. Through its partnership with Reema, the health plan generated a 3.2X return on investment in the first 12 months.

“The results are clear. Reema delivered significant cost savings along with measurable improvements in member health, stability and long-term engagement,” said Keith Passwater, CEO of Havarti and former Chief Actuary of Elevance. “The economics and ROI from Reema’s model are impressive, but what makes them possible is Reema’s focus on and investment in people to deliver more sustainable outcomes.”

Reema’s Community Guides live in the communities they serve, ensuring direct, in-person engagement with members – unlike conventional outreach models that rely on call centers, digital self-service, or case managers with limited local ties. Reema’s platform helps guide outreach and engage with members who are most in need of support and most likely to create ROI through engagement in preventive services and health plan programs. Its predictive analytics and proprietary algorithms ensure guides focus on high-risk, high-cost members, improving efficiency and maximizing impact. Further, Reema’s platform enables precision engagement at scale, increasing caseload capacity while maintaining high-touch support.

“Member engagement has always been a critical driver of health plan performance, especially for Medicaid MCOs, where members’ interaction with the healthcare system can be much more unpredictable than in other lines of business,” said Ellen Herlacher, Partner at LRVHealth. “Reema has proven it can make a significant impact by reaching and engaging people that health plans have previously considered unreachable. At a time where MCOs are under more financial and operating pressure than ever, Reema stands out as a trusted partner that can deliver real results."

About Reema Health

Reema Health partners with health plans to reduce total cost of care, drive revenue, and engage with and improve healthcare utilization for hard-to-reach members. With proprietary technology that helps trusted community guides build and maintain meaningful connections, Reema Health unlocks member engagement, improves member wellbeing, and delivers proven return on investment. Reema Health is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota and backed by investors including LRVHealth, Optum Ventures and HC9 Ventures. For more information, follow Reema Health on LinkedIn or visit Reemahealth.com .

Media Contact:

Mike Reilly

LRVHealth@marketbridge.com