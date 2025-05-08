RECORDATI: STRONG MOMENTUM OF THE GROUP CONTINUES INTO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025 REVENUE +11.9%, EBITDA(1) +10.7%, ADJUSTED NET INCOME(2) +7.2%

Consolidated net revenue of € 680.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, +11.9% or +7.2% on a like-for-like basis (3) and at constant exchange rates (CER)

and at constant exchange rates (CER) EBITDA (1) of € 270.2 million, +10.7%, margin on revenue of 39.7% Adjusted net income (2) of € 175.5 million, +7.2%

of € 270.2 million, +10.7%, margin on revenue of 39.7% Net income of € 125.0 million, +1.2% Free cash flow (4) of € 158.8 million, +€ 11.7 million vs prior year Net debt (5) at € 2,020.8 million, just below 2.2x EBITDA pro-forma (6) Isturisa ® granted expanded approval by the FDA for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adults with Cushing’s syndrome, supporting peak year sales increase to € 550-650 million; Signifor ® LAR approved in China for the treatment of patients with acromegaly FY 2025 financial targets confirmed Positive momentum of the Group expected to continue as reflected in the FY 2027 financial targets approved on April 28 th , with double-digit growth across all key metrics Performance share plan 2023-2025: assignment of rights provided under the third cycle



Milan, 8th May 2025 – The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the Group’s Interim Report as of 31st March 2025, representing additional voluntary financial reporting(7). The Report was prepared using the assessment, measurement and recognition criteria prescribed by international accounting standards (IFRS). The financial statements as of 31st March 2025 will be available by 15th May 2025 at the company’s offices and on the company’s website (www.recordati.it) and can also be viewed on the authorised storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it).



Rob Koremans, Chief Executive Officer of Recordati, commented: “2025 is off to a strong start, marked by solid execution across the business and disciplined cost management. We are pleased with the recent timely FDA approval for the expanded indication of Isturisa® and a favorable label which supports yet another upgrade to our peak year sales target. Furthermore, the three-year plan targets provided last week signal expectations for continued strength in the business as we continue to execute on our proven strategy of driving organic growth across Specialty & Primary Care and Rare Diseases, complemented by value-creating business development and targeted lifecycle management opportunities.”

Q1 2025 Financial highlights

Consolidated net revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was € 680.0 million, up 11.9% versus the first quarter of 2024 or 7.2% on a like-for-like (3) basis at CER. This was driven by strong business momentum across both Specialty & Primary Care and Rare Diseases. The adverse FX impact for the first quarter of 2025 was € 3.7 million (-0.6%).



Specialty & Primary Care revenue was € 408.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 3.3% or 5.0% at CER (+2.3% excluding Türkiye) against a very robust first quarter of 2024. This reflects the strong performance of all core therapeutic areas, offsetting softer performance of Cough & Cold, due to a weaker flu season in Russia and Türkiye. In particular, the Gastrointestinal franchise grew double-digits thanks to the strong in-market performance of several products in the portfolio, and both the Urology and Cardiovascular franchises grew by solid mid-single digit rates.



Rare Diseases revenue was € 254.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 29.0% as compared to the first quarter of 2024, or 11.5% on a like-for-like (3) basis at CER, driven by strong volume growth across all three franchises. The Endocrinology franchise achieved net revenue of € 87.4 million, an increase of 18.0%, reflecting continued growth of Isturisa ® , driven mostly by continued new patient uptake across geographies and double-digit growth of Signifor ® . The Hema-Oncology franchise achieved net revenue of € 95.8 million, growing by 64.3%, reflecting the contribution of Enjyamo ® of € 31.9 million (+16.2% vs the first quarter of 2024 pro-forma (8) ), and driven by strong growth of Sylvant ® in the U.S. and Europe with growth of Qarziba ® affected by the adverse phasing of shipments. The Metabolic franchise achieved net revenue of € 71.6 million, growing by 9.8% and driven by Carbaglu ® (also reflecting positive phasing) and Panhematin ® .





for the first quarter of 2025 was € 680.0 million, up 11.9% versus the first quarter of 2024 or 7.2% on a like-for-like basis at CER. This was driven by strong business momentum across both Specialty & Primary Care and Rare Diseases. The adverse FX impact for the first quarter of 2025 was € 3.7 million (-0.6%). Adjusted operating income ( 9 ) was € 219.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 8.5% as compared to the first quarter of 2024 and 32.2% of net revenue, reflecting amortization charges related to the Enjaymo ® acquisition. Operating income was € 195.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 4.7% over the first quarter of 2024, absorbing gross margin-related non-cash charges of € 22.4 million (versus € 14.3 million in the first quarter of 2024), arising mostly from the unwind of the fair value step up of the acquired Enjaymo ® inventory. Non-recurring costs were € 1.1 million versus € 0.8 million in the first quarter of 2024.





was € 219.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 8.5% as compared to the first quarter of 2024 and 32.2% of net revenue, reflecting amortization charges related to the Enjaymo acquisition. was € 195.8 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 4.7% over the first quarter of 2024, absorbing gross margin-related non-cash charges of € 22.4 million (versus € 14.3 million in the first quarter of 2024), arising mostly from the unwind of the fair value step up of the acquired Enjaymo inventory. Non-recurring costs were € 1.1 million versus € 0.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. EBITDA (1) was € 270.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 10.7% compared to the first quarter of 2024, with margin of 39.7% of net revenue. Strong revenue performance was partially offset by a higher level of investments ahead of the Isturisa ® label expansion in the U.S. and for continued geographic expansion.





was € 270.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, up 10.7% compared to the first quarter of 2024, with margin of 39.7% of net revenue. Strong revenue performance was partially offset by a higher level of investments ahead of the Isturisa label expansion in the U.S. and for continued geographic expansion. Financial expenses were € 30.9 million, up by € 5.2 million compared to the previous year, mainly due to the new loans taken out during 2024 to fund the acquisition of Enjaymo ® . Net exchange losses over the period amounted to € 1.8 million, as compared to net losses of € 2.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The impact of hyperinflation was negative € 2.0 million versus € 3.2 million in losses in the first quarter of 2024.





were € 30.9 million, up by € 5.2 million compared to the previous year, mainly due to the new loans taken out during 2024 to fund the acquisition of Enjaymo . Net exchange losses over the period amounted to € 1.8 million, as compared to net losses of € 2.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The impact of hyperinflation was negative € 2.0 million versus € 3.2 million in losses in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income (2) was € 175.5 million, 25.8% of revenue, up by 7.2% compared to the same period of 2024, with higher operating income partially offset by an increase in interest expenses and the tax rate. Net income was € 125.0 million, 18.4% of net revenue, an increase of 1.2% versus the prior year, reflecting the positive operating performance offset by higher amortization charges, financial expenses and income taxes.





was € 175.5 million, 25.8% of revenue, up by 7.2% compared to the same period of 2024, with higher operating income partially offset by an increase in interest expenses and the tax rate. was € 125.0 million, 18.4% of net revenue, an increase of 1.2% versus the prior year, reflecting the positive operating performance offset by higher amortization charges, financial expenses and income taxes. Free cash flow (4) was € 158.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of € 11.7 million versus the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher EBITDA which was partially offset by working capital growth (in line with revenue) and interests paid.





was € 158.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of € 11.7 million versus the first quarter of 2024, driven by higher EBITDA which was partially offset by working capital growth (in line with revenue) and interests paid. Net debt (5) as of March 31, 2025 was € 2,020.8 million, or leverage of just below 2.2x EBITDA pro-forma (6) , compared to net debt of € 2,154.3 million on December 31, 2024.





as of March 31, 2025 was € 2,020.8 million, or leverage of just below 2.2x EBITDA pro-forma , compared to net debt of € 2,154.3 million on December 31, 2024. Shareholders’ equity was € 1,977.7 million.





Pipeline and Corporate Development

On April 15, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Isturisa® (osilodrostat) for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adults with Cushing’s syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative. This is an expansion of the previous indication for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s disease, which is a sub-type of Cushing’s syndrome. The Isturisa® indication expansion was supported by the extensive Isturisa® clinical development program, which included over 350 patients.

Supported by the favorable expanded label, on April 28th, as part of the mid-term plan update, the Group further increased its peak year sales target for Isturisa® to a range of € 550 to € 650 million (from a previous range of € 500 to € 600 million).

On April 22, 2025, Recordati received approval for Signifor® LAR in China for the treatment of acromegaly, expanding its Rare Diseases portfolio in China following the prior approvals of Isturisa® and Carbaglu®.

The other lifecycle management programs are progressing in line with plans.

Business outlook

With a robust start to the year, and despite increased FX headwinds, the financial targets for FY 2025 as set out in February are confirmed for the year, implying double-digit growth across all key metrics:

Net revenue between € 2,600 and 2,670 million

between € 2,600 and 2,670 million EBITDA (1) between € 970 and 1,000 million; margin +/- 37.5%

between € 970 and 1,000 million; margin +/- 37.5% Adjusted net income(2) between € 640 and 670 million; margin +/- 25.0%





On April 28th, the Group also set out its financial targets for FY 2027, which reflect continued strong organic growth of the current highly-diversified portfolio and include also, as customary for the Group, the projected contribution of acquisitions and new licenses that could be finalized over the plan period for either commercial products or products in late-stage development or launch:

Net revenue between € 3,000 and 3,200 million

between € 3,000 and 3,200 million EBITDA (1) between € 1,140 and 1,225 million; margin ≥38%

between € 1,140 and 1,225 million; margin ≥38% Adjusted net income(2) between € 770 and 820 million; margin +/- 25.5%





Net Debt remains targeted between 1.7-2.0x EBITDA, with flexibility to go temporarily up to a maximum of close to 3x for high-quality acquisition opportunities of scale. There are no changes to the capital allocation and progressive dividend policy of the Group.

The full details of the 2025-2027 three-year plan targets can be accessed here

Additional resolutions

Performance share plan 2023-2025: assignment of rights provided under the third cycle

With reference to the incentive plan of Recordati known as “Performance Share Plan 2023-2025” (the “Plan”) approved by the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting on 21st April 2023, notice is hereby given that today the Board of Directors of the Company, upon proposal of the Company’s Remuneration and Nominations Committee - to the extent of its competence and in accordance with the provisions of the relevant regulations - resolved to grant to Beneficiaries of the Plan a total of no. 511,380 rights (the “Rights”) to receive a certain number of ordinary shares of the Company – to be defined on the basis of the implementation of the Plan with respect to the Vested Rights – falling within the third allocation cycle of the Plan, of which no. 24,537 Rights to the Chief Executive Officer of Recordati.

For more information on the Plan (10), please refer to the related Information Document, which can be retrieved on the Company’s website in the “Governance” section under “Remuneration”.



(1) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS

(2) Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3, monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

(3) Pro-forma growth calculated excluding revenue of Enjaymo® for Q1 2025

(4) Total cash flow excluding financing items, milestones, dividends, purchases of treasury shares net of proceeds from exercise of stock options and performance shares.

(5) Cash and cash equivalents, less bank debts and loans, which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.

(6) Pro-forma calculated by adding Enjaymo’s® estimated contribution from April to November 2024 (when it still was propriety of Sanofi) to EBITDA

(7) You are reminded that Italian Legislative Decree 25/2016, which implements Directive 2013/50/EU, no longer stipulates the submission of an interim management report, which was previously required in terms of paragraph 5 of Art. 154-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998

(8) Comparing Q1 2025 revenue (which considers also the margin retained by Sanofi’s in market sales for those countries where it was still holding the MA) with Q1 2024 revenue realized in total by Sanofi

(9) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses and non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(10) Table No. 1 referred to in paragraph 4.24 of Annex 3A, Schedule 7, of the Issuers' Regulations No. 11971/1999 will be published in accordance with the procedures and the terms set forth in Article 84-bis, paragraph 5, letter a), of the Issuers' Regulations.

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (XMIL: REC), with roots dating back to a family-run pharmacy in Northern Italy in the 1920s. We are uniquely structured to provide treatments across specialty and primary care, and rare diseases. Our fully integrated operations span clinical development, chemical and finished product manufacturing, commercialization and licensing. We operate in approximately 150 countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC with over 4,580 employees. We believe that health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Today, our purpose of “unlocking the full potential of life” aims at empowering individuals to live life to the fullest, whether addressing common health challenges or the rarest.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of the consolidated results,prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

INCOME STATEMENT First quarter 2025 First quarter 2024 Change % NET REVENUE 679,960 607,820 11.9 Cost of sales (221,188) (192,260) 15.0 GROSS PROFIT 458,772 415,560 10.4 Selling expenses (139,742) (120,959) 15.5 Research and development expenses (80,117) (67,318) 19.0 General and administrative expenses (41,648) (35,506) 17.3 Other income/(expenses), net (1,499) (4,878) (69.3) OPERATING INCOME 195,766 186,899 4.7 Financial income/(expenses), net (30,906) (25,750) 20.0 PRE-TAX INCOME 164,860 161,149 2.3 Income taxes (39,819) (37,554) 6.0 NET INCOME 125,041 123,595 1.2 Adjusted gross profit (1) 481,165 429,855 11.9 Adjusted operating income (2) 219,236 202,028 8.5 Adjusted net income (3) 175,464 163,664 7.2 EBITDA (4) 270,158 244,041 10.7 Net income attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent 125,041 123,595 1.2 Non-controlling interests 0 0 n.s. EARNINGS PER SHARE (euro) Basic(5) 0.606 0.599 1.2 Diluted(6) 0.598 0.591 1.2 (1) Gross profit adjusted from impact of non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(2) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(3) Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3, monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

(4) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(5) Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during the respective period, 206,355,324 in 2025 and 206,213,410 in 2024. These amounts are calculated deducting treasury shares in the portfolio, the average of which was 3,041,684 shares in 2025 and 2,911,746 shares in 2024.

(6) Diluted earnings per share is calculated by taking into account rights granted to employees. COMPOSITION OF NET REVENUE First quarter 2025 First quarter 2024 Change % Total revenue 679,960 607,820 11.9 Italy 95,960 91,594 4.8 International 584,000 516,226 13.1

RECORDATI GROUP

(€ thousands)

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1)

First quarter 2025 First quarter 2024 Net income 125,041 123,595 Income taxes 39,819 37,554 Financial income/(expenses), net 30,906 25,750 Non-recurring expenses 1,077 834 Non-cash charges from PPA inventory uplift 22,393 14,295 Adjusted operating income(2) 219,236 202,028 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 50,922 42,013 EBITDA(1) 270,158 244,041

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net income(3)

First quarter 2025 First quarter 2024 Net income 125,041 123,595 Amortization and write-downs of intangible assets

(excluding software) 40,988 33,996 Tax effect (9,692) (7,728) Non-recurring operating expenses 1,077 834 Tax effect (286) (209) Non-cash charges from PPA inventory uplift 22,393 14,295 Tax effect (5,599) (3,574) Monetary net (gain)/losses from hyperinflation (IAS29) 2,029 3,230 Tax effect (487) (775) Adjusted net income(3) 175,464 163,664

(1) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(2) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(3) Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3, monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of the consolidated results, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

ASSETS 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 Property, plant and equipment 203,758 206,700 Intangible assets 2,466,651 2,513,159 Goodwill 798,481 797,078 Other equity investments and securities 16,459 17,385 Other non-current assets 14,171 14,206 Deferred tax assets 100,742 94,527 TOTAL NON-CURRRENT ASSETS 3,600,262 3,643,055 Inventories 488,192 506,447 Trade receivables 603,646 516,743 Other receivables 102,689 109,024 Other current assets 28,287 21,387 Derivative instruments measured at fair value 10,022 15,376 Cash and cash equivalents 333,044 322,423 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,565,880 1,491,400 TOTAL ASSETS 5,166,142 5,134,455

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of the consolidated results, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31.03.2025 31.12.2024 Share capital 26,141 26,141 Share premium reserve 83,719 83,719 Treasury shares (152,511) (131,570) Reserve for derivative instruments (813) (1,689) Translation reserve (293,326) (274,413) Other reserves 64,979 64,023 Profits carried forward 2,248,417 1,818,039 Net income 125,041 416,508 Interim dividend (123,949) (123,949) Shareholders’ equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 1,977,698 1,876,809 Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,977,698 1,876,809 Loans - due after one year 2,049,423 2,173,810 Provisions for employee benefits 20,938 21,355 Deferred tax liabilities 132,087 133,422 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,202,448 2,328,587 Trade payables 334,446 296,698 Other payables 188,928 195,385 Tax liabilities 121,749 93,941 Other current liabilities 4,803 4,693 Provisions for risks and charges 21,045 22,092 Derivative instruments measured at fair value 5,537 5,633 Loans - due within one year 289,075 287,772 Short-term debts to banks and other lenders 20,413 22,845 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 985,996 929,059 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 5,166,142 5,134,455

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) (€ thousands)

CASH FLOW STATEMENT First quarter 2025 First quarter

2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 125,041 123,595 Income taxes 39,819 37,554 Net interest 25,370 19,185 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8,885 7,471 Amortization of intangible assets 42,037 32,518 Write-downs 0 2,024 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 3,981 2,766 Other non-monetary components 28,594 20,539 Change in other assets and other liabilities (12,745) (14,879) Cash flow generated/(used) by operating activities before change in working capital 260,982 230,773 Change in: - inventories (11,992) (12,006) - trade receivables (79,420) (59,871) - trade payables 39,141 25,900 Change in working capital (52,271) (45,977) Interest received 1,305 1,420 Interest paid (32,878) (20,848) Income taxes paid (12,349) (14,323) Cash flow generated/(used) by operating activities 164,789 151,045 INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Investments in property, plant and equipment (5,958) (4,824) Disposals of property, plant and equipment 11 893 Investments in intangible assets (2,574) (4,158) Disposals of intangible assets 150 11 Cash flow generated/(used) by investment activities (8,371) (8,078) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Opening of loans 4 69,723 Repayment of loans (117,600) (76,873) Payment of lease liabilities (3,185) (3,565) Change in short-term debts to banks and other lenders 2,204 (65,024) Dividends paid (1,086) (686) Purchase of treasury shares (49,061) (11,964) Sale of treasury shares 24,671 16,526 Cash flow generated/(used) by financing activities (144,053) (71,863) Change in cash and cash equivalents 12,365 71,104 Opening cash and cash equivalents 322,423 221,812 Currency translation effect (1,744) 1,735 Closing cash and cash equivalents 333,044 294,651

