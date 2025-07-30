RECORDATI: STRONG MOMENTUM OF THE GROUP CONTINUES IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2025 REVENUE +11.7%, EBITDA(1) +9.6%, ADJUSTED NET INCOME(2) +8.9%

Consolidated net revenue of € 1,323.8 million in the first half of 2025, +11.7% or +7.8% on a like-for-like basis ( 3) and at constant exchange rates (CER)

and at constant exchange rates (CER) EBITDA ( 1) of € 496.3 million, +9.6%, margin on revenue of 37.5% Adjusted net income ( 2) of € 327.8 million, +8.9%

of € 496.3 million, +9.6%, margin on revenue of 37.5% Net income of € 216.1 million, -4.1% Free cash flow ( 4) of € 256.8 million, +€ 0.2 million vs first half of 2024 Net debt ( 5) at € 2,127.1 million, just below 2.3x EBITDA pro-forma ( 6) Licensing and supply agreement with Amarin to commercialize Vazkepa ® (icosapent ethyl) across Europe, strengthening the SPC business and Cardiovascular therapeutic area FY 2025 targets confirmed despite increased FX headwinds (approx. -3% vs. FY 2024)



Milan, 29th July 2025 – The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the interim financial statements as of June 30, 2025, pursuant to Art. 154-ter of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998 and subsequent amendments, prepared in accordance with said Decree and the CONSOB Issuers Regulation. The statements were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 requirements for interim reporting, based on the assessment, measurement and recognition criteria set by the IFRSs. The interim financial statements on June 30, 2025 – as well as the Independent Auditors’ report on such statements - will be available within the legal deadline at the company’s offices and on the company’s website (www.recordati.com) and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info(www.1Info.it).

Rob Koremans, Chief Executive Officer of Recordati, commented: “The strong performance in the first half of 2025 reflects solid execution across the business, with robust revenue growth and disciplined cost management. The licensing and supply agreement with Amarin to commercialize Vazkepa® in Europe reinforces our commitment to the SPC business and further strengthens our core Cardiovascular franchise. We believe there is much potential ahead and feel confident in our ability to deliver the financial objectives that we have set ourselves, despite increasing FX headwinds.”

H1 2025 Financial highlights

Consolidated net revenue for the first half of 2025 was € 1,323.8 million, up 11.7% versus the first half of 2024 or 7.8% on a like-for-like ( 3) basis at CER, driven by strong business momentum across both Specialty & Primary Care and Rare Diseases. The adverse FX impact for the first half of 2025 was € 23.2 million (-2.0%).



Specialty & Primary Care revenue was € 774.4 million for the first half of 2025, up 2.6% or 5.1% at CER (+2.6% excluding Türkiye). This reflects the strong performance of all core therapeutic areas, offsetting softer performance of Cough & Cold, which partially recovered in the second quarter of 2025. In particular, the Gastrointestinal and Cardiovascular franchises grew by mid- to high-single digit rates, thanks to the strong in-market performance of several products in the portfolio, with slight growth of the Urology franchise, reflecting strong Eligard ® sell-in in the first half of 2024.



Rare Diseases revenue was € 515.7 million for the first half of 2025, up 29.2% as compared to the first half of 2024, or 12.8% on a like-for-like ( 3) basis at CER, driven by strong volume growth across all three franchises. The Endocrinology franchise achieved net revenue of € 178.2 million, an increase of 16.6%, reflecting continued strong growth of Isturisa ® , with over 1,000 net active patients in the U.S., and double-digit growth of Signifor ® . The Hema-Oncology franchise achieved net revenue of € 200.7 million, growing by 71.2%, reflecting the contribution of Enjaymo ® of € 69.4 million (+26.4% vs the first half of 2024 pro-forma ( 7 ) ), and driven by strong growth of Sylvant ® and Qarziba ® . The Metabolic franchise achieved net revenue of € 136.8 million, growing by 5.9%, driven by Carbaglu ® and Panhematin ® .





for the first half of 2025 was € 1,323.8 million, up 11.7% versus the first half of 2024 or 7.8% on a like-for-like basis at CER, driven by strong business momentum across both Specialty & Primary Care and Rare Diseases. The adverse FX impact for the first half of 2025 was € 23.2 million (-2.0%). Adjusted operating income ( 8 ) was € 394.7 million for the first half of 2025, up 7.3% as compared to the first half of 2024 and 29.8% of net revenue, reflecting amortization charges related to the Enjaymo ® acquisition. Operating income was € 331.0 million in the first half of 2025, down 2.2% over the first half of 2024, absorbing gross margin-related non-cash charges of € 46.9 million (versus € 27.0 million in the first half of 2024), arising mostly from the unwind of the fair value step up of the acquired Enjaymo ® inventory. Non-recurring costs were € 16.7 million versus € 2.4 million in the first half of 2024, mainly related to the further optimization of the SPC commercial organization in Italy and Spain (reduction of approximately 80 commercial heads).





was € 394.7 million for the first half of 2025, up 7.3% as compared to the first half of 2024 and 29.8% of net revenue, reflecting amortization charges related to the Enjaymo acquisition. was € 331.0 million in the first half of 2025, down 2.2% over the first half of 2024, absorbing gross margin-related non-cash charges of € 46.9 million (versus € 27.0 million in the first half of 2024), arising mostly from the unwind of the fair value step up of the acquired Enjaymo inventory. Non-recurring costs were € 16.7 million versus € 2.4 million in the first half of 2024, mainly related to the further optimization of the SPC commercial organization in Italy and Spain (reduction of approximately 80 commercial heads). EBITDA ( 1) was € 496.3 million for the first half of 2025, up 9.6% compared to the first half of 2024, with margin of 37.5% of net revenue. Strong revenue performance was partially offset by a higher level of investments to support the launch of the recently approved label extension to Cushing’s syndrome for Isturisa ® in the U.S. (which was granted by the FDA on April 15, 2025), the integration of Enjaymo ® and to support continued geographic expansion.





was € 496.3 million for the first half of 2025, up 9.6% compared to the first half of 2024, with margin of 37.5% of net revenue. Strong revenue performance was partially offset by a higher level of investments to support the launch of the recently approved label extension to Cushing’s syndrome for Isturisa in the U.S. (which was granted by the FDA on April 15, 2025), the integration of Enjaymo and to support continued geographic expansion. Financial expenses were € 46.7 million, substantially aligned to those of the same period the previous year. New loans taken out during 2024 to fund the acquisition of Enjaymo ® caused an increase in interest expense of € 9.4 million, while net exchange gains over the period amounted to € 7.5 million (mainly unrealized and driven by the devaluation of the U.S. dollar), against net FX losses of € 7.5 million in the first half of 2024.





were € 46.7 million, substantially aligned to those of the same period the previous year. New loans taken out during 2024 to fund the acquisition of Enjaymo caused an increase in interest expense of € 9.4 million, while net exchange gains over the period amounted to € 7.5 million (mainly unrealized and driven by the devaluation of the U.S. dollar), against net FX losses of € 7.5 million in the first half of 2024. Adjusted net income ( 2) was € 327.8 million, 24.8% of revenue, up by 8.9% compared to the same period of 2024, with higher operating performance partially offset by the increase in the tax rate (mainly following the expiry of the patent box benefit in Italy). Net income was € 216.1 million, 16.3% of net revenue, down 4.1% versus the prior year, reflecting higher gross margin-related non-cash charges arising mostly from the unwind of the fair value step up of the acquired Enjaymo® inventory and higher non-cash amortization charges related to Enjaymo® rights, and higher non-recurring costs.





was € 327.8 million, 24.8% of revenue, up by 8.9% compared to the same period of 2024, with higher operating performance partially offset by the increase in the tax rate (mainly following the expiry of the patent box benefit in Italy). was € 216.1 million, 16.3% of net revenue, down 4.1% versus the prior year, reflecting higher gross margin-related non-cash charges arising mostly from the unwind of the fair value step up of the acquired Enjaymo® inventory and higher non-cash amortization charges related to Enjaymo® rights, and higher non-recurring costs. Free cash flow ( 4) was € 256.8 million for the first half of 2025, substantially aligned with the first half of 2024, driven by higher EBITDA which was partially offset by working capital absorption (reflecting higher U.S. stock levels) and higher income tax paid.





was € 256.8 million for the first half of 2025, substantially aligned with the first half of 2024, driven by higher EBITDA which was partially offset by working capital absorption (reflecting higher U.S. stock levels) and higher income tax paid. Net debt ( 5) as of June 30, 2025 was € 2,127.1 million, or leverage of just below 2.3x EBITDA pro-forma ( 6) , compared to net debt of € 2,154.3 million on December 31, 2024, following the May dividend payment of € 137.6 million and upfront payment for Vazkepa ® .





as of June 30, 2025 was € 2,127.1 million, or leverage of just below 2.3x EBITDA pro-forma , compared to net debt of € 2,154.3 million on December 31, 2024, following the May dividend payment of € 137.6 million and upfront payment for Vazkepa . Shareholders’ equity was € 1,870.5 million.





Pipeline and Corporate Development

On April 15, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Isturisa® (osilodrostat) for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adults with Cushing’s syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative. This was an expansion of the previous indication for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s disease, which is a sub-type of Cushing’s syndrome. The Isturisa® indication expansion was supported by the extensive Isturisa® clinical development program, which included over 350 patients. In addition, during the second quarter of 2025, Isturisa® was granted regulatory approval in both Canada and Russia.

On April 22, 2025, Recordati received approval for Signifor® LAR in China for the treatment of acromegaly, expanding its Rare Diseases portfolio in China following the prior approvals of Isturisa® and Carbaglu®.

On June 24, 2025, Recordati announced a licensing and supply agreement with Amarin to commercialize the marketed cardiovascular medicine, Vazkepa® (icosapent ethyl) across 59 countries, focused in Europe. Vazkepa® is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in statin-treated adult patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides and either established cardiovascular disease or diabetes with at least one other cardiovascular risk factor. Vazkepa® was approved in 2021 in the EU and UK and in 2022 in Switzerland based on the REDUCE-IT study, a Phase 3 Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial (CVOT) performed in over 8,000 patients with statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE).

Vazkepa® is currently commercialized in 11 European countries, generated net sales of € 12 million in 2024 and is expected to achieve over € 40 million in revenues in 2027 and to be EBITDA positive from 2026. The expected revenue in 2025 is less than € 10 million with a slightly negative impact at the EBITDA level, reflecting the commercial investments required to sustain the expected future growth. Under the terms of the agreement, Recordati paid Amarin an upfront cash payment of US$ 25 million.

During the second quarter of 2025, a clinical trial was initiated to investigate the safety, dose and early signs of effect for dinutuximab beta (Qarziba®) in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with GD2-positive Ewing sarcoma.

Following the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) positive opinion earlier this year, on July 28, 2025, the European Commission issued a positive decision and granted marketing authorization, under exceptional circumstances, for Maapliv®, a solution of amino acids intended for the treatment of maple syrup urine disease (MSUD) presenting with an acute decompensation episode in patients from birth who are not eligible for an oral and enteral branched-chain amino acids (BCAA)-free formulation.

The other lifecycle management programs are progressing in line with plans.

Business outlook

With a robust start to the year, and despite increased FX headwinds, the financial targets for FY 2025 as set out in February are confirmed for the year, implying double-digit growth across all key metrics:

Net revenue between € 2,600 and 2,670 million

between € 2,600 and 2,670 million EBITDA ( 1) between € 970 and 1,000 million; margin +/- 37.5%

between € 970 and 1,000 million; margin +/- 37.5% Adjusted net income(2) between € 640 and 670 million; margin +/- 25.0%





The Group now expects FX headwinds for FY 2025 of approximately –3%, significantly higher than expected at the start of the year (-1%).

(1) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS

(2) Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3, monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

(3) Pro-forma growth calculated excluding revenue of Enjaymo® for H1 2025

(4) Total cash flow excluding financing items, milestones, dividends, purchases of treasury shares net of proceeds from exercise of stock options and performance shares.

(5) Cash and cash equivalents, less bank debts and loans, which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.

(6) Pro-forma calculated by adding Enjaymo®’s estimated contribution from July to November 2024 (when it still was propriety of Sanofi) to EBITDA

(7) Comparing 1H 2025 revenue (which considers also the margin retained by Sanofi’s on in market sales for those countries where it was still holding the MA) with 1H 2024 revenue totally realized by Sanofi

(8) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses and non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

The slides that will be referenced during the call will be available at www.recordati.com under Investors/Company Presentations.

Recordati is an international pharmaceutical group listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (XMIL: REC), with roots dating back to a family-run pharmacy in Northern Italy in the 1920s. We are uniquely structured to provide treatments across specialty and primary care, and rare diseases. Our fully integrated operations span clinical development, chemical and finished product manufacturing, commercialization and licensing. We operate in approximately 150 countries across EMEA, the Americas and APAC with over 4,450 employees. We believe that health is a fundamental right, not a privilege. Today, our purpose of “unlocking the full potential of life” aims at empowering individuals to live life to the fullest, whether addressing common health challenges or the rarest.

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and future operating, economic and financial results of the Recordati group. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may therefore differ materially from those forecast for a variety of reasons, most of which are beyond the Recordati group’s control. The information on the pharmaceutical specialties and other products of the Recordati group contained in this document is intended solely as information on the activities of the Recordati Group, and, as such, it is not intended as a medical scientific indication or recommendation, or as advertising.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of the consolidated results, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

INCOME STATEMENT First half 2025 First half 2024 Change % NET REVENUE 1,323,842 1,185,667 11.7 Cost of sales (441,220) (383,881) 14.9 GROSS PROFIT 882,622 801,786 10.1 Selling expenses (284,729) (247,703) 14.9 Research and development expenses (167,118) (139,135) 20.1 General and administrative expenses (83,643) (73,682) 13.5 Other income/(expenses), net (16,101) (2,732) 489.3 OPERATING INCOME 331,031 338,534 (2.2) Financial income/(expenses), net (46,680) (46,787) (0.2) PRE-TAX INCOME 284,351 291,747 (2.5) Income taxes (68,230) (66,377) 2.8 NET INCOME 216,121 225,370 (4.1) Adjusted gross profit (1) 929,541 828,751 12.2 Adjusted operating income (2) 394,703 367,926 7.3 Adjusted net income (3) 327,763 301,047 8.9 EBITDA (4) 496,345 452,936 9.6 Net income attributable to: Equity holders of the Parent 216,121 225,370 (4.1) Non-controlling interests 0 0 n.s. EARNINGS PER SHARE (euro) Basic(5) 1.048 1.092 (4.0) Diluted(6) 1.033 1.078 (4.2) (1) Gross profit adjusted from impact of non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(2) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(3) Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3, monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

(4) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(5) Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during the respective period, 206.134.192 in 2025 and 206.299.160 in 2024. These amounts are calculated deducting treasury shares in the portfolio, the average of which was 2.990.964 shares in 2025 and 2.825.996 shares in 2024.

(6) Diluted earnings per share is calculated by taking into account rights granted to employees. COMPOSITION OF NET REVENUE First half 2025 First half 2024 Change % Total revenue 1,323,842 1,185,667 11.7 Italy 182,430 179,582 1.6 International 1,141,412 1,006,085 13.5

RECORDATI GROUP

(€ thousands)

Reconciliation of Net income to EBITDA(1)

First half 2025 First half 2024 Net income 216,121 225,370 Income taxes 68,230 66,377 Financial (income)/(expenses), net 46,680 46,787 Non-recurring expenses 16,753 2,427 Non-cash charges from PPA inventory uplift 46,919 26,965 Adjusted operating income(2) 394,703 367,926 Depreciation, amortization and write-downs 101,642 85,010 EBITDA(1) 496,345 452,936

Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted Net income(3)

First half 2025 First half 2024 Net income 216,121 225,370 Amortization and write-downs of intangible assets

(excluding software) 81,779 68,193 Tax effect (19,329) (15,377) Non-recurring operating expenses 16,753 2,427 Tax effect (4,662) (562) Non-cash charges from PPA inventory uplift 46,919 26,965 Tax effect (11,730) (6,741) Monetary net (gain)/losses from hyperinflation (IAS29) 2,516 1,016 Tax effect (604) (244) Adjusted net income(3) 327,763 301,047

(1) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, depreciation, amortization and write-downs of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(2) Net income before income taxes, financial income and expenses, non-recurring items and non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3.

(3) Net income excluding amortization and write-downs of intangible assets (except software) and goodwill, non-recurring items, non-cash charges arising from the allocation of the purchase price of acquisitions to the gross margin of acquired inventory as foreseen by IFRS 3, monetary net gains/losses from hyperinflation (IAS 29), net of tax effects.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of the consolidated results, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

ASSETS 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Property, plant and equipment 206,820 206,700 Intangible assets 2,454,786 2,513,159 Goodwill 792,499 797,078 Other equity investments and securities 13,924 17,385 Other non-current assets 14,259 14,206 Deferred tax assets 124,348 94,527 TOTAL NON-CURRRENT ASSETS 3,606,636 3,643,055 Inventories 493,628 506,447 Trade receivables 588,994 516,743 Other receivables 111,237 109,024 Other current assets 26,050 21,387 Derivative instruments measured at fair value 8,041 15,376 Cash and cash equivalents 341,550 322,423 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,569,500 1,491,400 TOTAL ASSETS 5,176,136 5,134,455

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of the consolidated results, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(€ thousands)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30.06.2025 31.12.2024 Share capital 26,141 26,141 Share premium reserve 83,719 83,719 Treasury shares (176,246) (131,570) Reserve for derivative instruments (2,301) (1,689) Translation reserve (337,662) (274,413) Other reserves 66,940 64,023 Profits carried forward 1,993,810 1,818,039 Net income 216,121 416,508 Interim dividend 0 (123,949) Shareholders’ equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 1,870,522 1,876,809 Shareholders’ equity attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,870,522 1,876,809 Loans - due after one year 2,086,709 2,173,810 Provisions for employee benefits 19,970 21,355 Deferred tax liabilities 130,511 133,422 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,237,190 2,328,587 Trade payables 330,218 296,698 Other payables 199,206 195,385 Tax liabilities 119,205 93,941 Other current liabilities 4,131 4,693 Provisions for risks and charges 19,190 22,092 Derivative instruments measured at fair value 11,447 5,633 Loans - due within one year 304,152 287,772 Short-term debts to banks and other lenders 80,875 22,845 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,068,424 929,059 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 5,176,136 5,134,455

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) (€ thousands)

CASH FLOW STATEMENT First half 2025 First half 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 216,121 225,370 Income taxes 68,229 66,377 Net interest 48,288 37,399 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 17,755 15,591 Amortization of intangible assets 83,888 64,873 Write-downs 0 4,546 Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 8,936 6,117 Other non-monetary components 55,983 35,304 Change in other assets and other liabilities (2,747) (20,897) Cash flow generated/(used) by operating activities before change in working capital 496,453 434,680 Change in: - inventories (65,749) (29,464) - trade receivables (74,573) (44,355) - trade payables 37,471 172 Change in working capital (102,851) (73,647) Interest received 2,503 2,920 Interest paid (48,045) (42,027) Income taxes paid (75,888) (54,762) Cash flow generated/(used) by operating activities 272,172 267,164 INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES Investments in property, plant and equipment (15,417) (11,263) Disposals of property, plant and equipment 79 732 Investments in intangible assets (27,657) (9,102) Disposals of intangible assets 87 38 Cash flow generated/(used) by investment activities (42,908) (19,595) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Opening of loans 276,809 144,609 Repayment of loans (343,771) (226,801) Payment of lease liabilities (5,660) (5,996) Change in short-term debts to banks and other lenders 56,373 (48,676) Dividends paid (137,620) (128,752) Purchase of treasury shares (81,423) (37,563) Sale of treasury shares 32,996 29,843 Cash flow generated/(used) by financing activities (202,296) (273,336) Change in cash and cash equivalents 26,968 (25,767) Opening cash and cash equivalents 322,423 221,812 Currency translation effect (7,841) 4,534 Closing cash and cash equivalents 341,550 200,579

DECLARATION BY THE FINANCIAL REPORTING OFFICER

The Financial Reporting Officer, Niccolò Giovannini, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the Company’s documentation, books and accounting records.