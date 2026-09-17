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Recludix Pharma to Present at the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

September 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recludix Pharma, a clinical-stage company leading the discovery and development of inhibitors of challenging targets for inflammatory disease, today announced that Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., chief executive officer, and Ajay Nirula, M.D., Ph.D., president and head of research and development, will present an overview of the company at the Stifel 2026 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum. The company’s presentation will be on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live and archived webcast of the presentation, visit the News & Events page of the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com/news-events/#events.

About Recludix
Recludix is a clinical-stage company with leading, innovative platform approaches to discover and develop potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company’s management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success, including former leaders of Seagen, Blueprint Medicines, and Lilly. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors.

Recludix is conducting a Phase 1 study of REX-8756 (also known as SAR448755), an oral inhibitor of STAT6, in a strategic development and commercialization partnership with Sanofi where Recludix has the option to participate in an equal U.S. profit/loss share. Abnormal activation of STAT6 is found in inflammatory diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Recludix is also advancing a potential first-in-class BTK SH2 domain inhibitor for B cell or mast cell-driven I&I diseases, as well as additional discovery programs. Recludix was named a 2024 Fierce 15 biotech company. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts
Matt Caldemeyer
Chief Business Officer
mcaldemeyer@recludix.com

Alexandra Santos
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


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