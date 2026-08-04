Rani Therapeutics Appoints Michelle Gilson to Board of Directors

~ Former Chief Financial Officer of Arcellx Brings Deep Capital Markets and Biotech Financial Leadership Experience ~

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on oral delivery of biologics, today announced the appointment of Michelle Gilson to its Board of Directors. Ms. Gilson will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

"The combination of deep capital markets expertise and hands-on financial leadership at a high-growth biotechnology company makes Michelle an exceptional addition to our Board," said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics. "Her experience guiding Arcellx through its partnership and acquisition by Gilead gives her a firsthand understanding of how disciplined financial strategy and strong corporate governance can translate into significant value creation. As we continue to advance our pipeline and pursue strategic opportunities, Michelle's insight will be invaluable to Rani and our shareholders."

"I'm honored to join Rani Therapeutics' Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for the company," said Michelle Gilson. "The RaniPill® technology represents a truly differentiated approach to one of the biggest unmet needs in medicine today — the burden of injectable biologics. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the company's continued growth."

Ms. Gilson most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Arcellx, Inc. which was acquired by Gilead in 2026. During her tenure, Ms. Gilson played a central role in the company's financial strategy and corporate development as the company scaled from Phase 1 through its Biologic License Application (BLA) submission and was instrumental in Arcellx's landmark collaboration with Kite, a Gilead Company, and subsequently in Gilead Sciences' acquisition of Arcellx — one of the most significant recent transactions in the cell therapy space.

Prior to joining Arcellx, Ms. Gilson spent her career as a biotechnology equity research analyst at leading investment banks, holding roles at Canaccord Genuity, Jefferies, Nomura, Oppenheimer & Co., and Goldman Sachs. This background gives her a distinctive vantage point on capital markets, investor relations, and the financial dynamics that shape the biotechnology industry. Ms. Gilson holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® Capsule, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® Capsule technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of Rani’s RaniPill® platform to convert injectable biologics into oral therapies, and to address unmet needs in the treatment of patients requiring injectable biologics, Rani’s plans to advance its pipeline and pursue strategic opportunities, and Rani’s expectations regarding its continued growth. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “continue,” “intend,” “look-forward to,” “potential,” “expect,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rani’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Rani’s business in general and the other risks described in Rani’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rani’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings and reports by Rani. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Rani undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com