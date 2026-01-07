Quva Awarded National Outsourced Compounded Preparations Agreement with Premier, Inc.

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuVa Pharma, Inc (Quva), a national, industry-leading provider of outsourced sterile injectable compounding services and health-system pharmacy data and insights software solutions, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for national outsourced compounded preparations with Premier, Inc.

Effective November 1, 2025, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for outsourced compounded preparations.

"We are proud to have served Premier's members for over six years and are excited to be awarded a new agreement," said Stuart Hinchen, Quva CEO and Co-Founder. "This new agreement acknowledges the valuable collaboration we've had with Premier and its members and further ensures expanded access to and reliable supply of our deep and broad portfolio of quality, ready-to-administer sterile injectables that are demanded by health care professionals and critical for patient care."

The Premier award highlights the role Quva’s cGMP compliant, FDA registered 503B outsourcing facilities play as an essential extension of health system and hospital pharmacy operations. Quva helps hospitals meet their patient care and operational needs while reducing compliance risk through its cGMP and pharmaceutical manufacturing expertise, broad product portfolio, expansive capacity across multiple production facilities that leverage automation and integrated technologies, dedicated national warehousing and forward distribution capabilities, transparent and accountable customer service, and a patient-first safety orientation.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 325,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Quva

Quva provides industry-leading health-system pharmacy services and solutions, including sterile injectable compounding and data-driven insights software that power pharmacy to operate more effectively and efficiently. Quva Pharma, through its multiple 503B outsourced compounding facilities, along with its national warehousing and direct distribution capabilities, offers a leading portfolio of ready-to-administer medications essential to patient care. Quva BrightStream, with its AI-powered machine learning and predictive analytics software, aggregates and normalizes fragmented health-system data, and analyzes large volumes of complex information across all care sites. Using proprietary machine learning, it transforms this data into actionable insights, enabling pharmacies to reduce costs, increase revenue, and improve workflow efficiency as they manage drug shortages, reduce diversion risk, optimize inventory and reduce wastage, maximize value of contracts, reduce prescription leakage, and manage formularies. Quva's progressive and integrated platform helps health systems transform pharmacy management to deliver greater value and provide the highest quality of care.

