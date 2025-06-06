QureBio Ltd. Completes Nearly CNY 100 Million Series C1 Financing Led by Efung Capital, accelerating clinical progress in global competition for core pipelines

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qure Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (QureBio) announced that it has completed a Series C1 financing round. The financing raised nearly CNY 100 million (approximately USD 14 million) and was led exclusively by Efung Capital. This infusion of capital will be used to accelerate QureBio's clinical trials and advance its pipeline of novel antibody therapeutics.

Therapeutic Focus and Technology Platforms

QureBio specializes in developing bispecific and multispecific antibody and protein therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in cancer, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory disorders. The company has established a suite of proprietary technology platforms – including its I2T platform and its T-cell engager and NK-cell engager platforms – which form the foundation for its pipeline of novel drug candidates. Using these platforms, QureBio has built a robust pipeline of therapeutics aimed at previously intractable diseases.

Pipeline Highlights

Key pipeline developments include:

Q-1802 (Claudin18.2/PD-L1 bispecific antibody): Received regulatory clearance to initiate clinical trials in both China and the United States in March 2021 . Phase II patient enrollment is nearly complete, and preparations are underway for Phase III clinical trials in China .

Received regulatory clearance to initiate clinical trials in both and in . Phase II patient enrollment is nearly complete, and preparations are underway for Phase III clinical trials in . Q-1801 (SIRPα/PD-L1 bispecific antibody): Obtained clinical trial approvals in China and the US, and is poised to begin clinical studies.

Obtained clinical trial approvals in and the US, and is poised to begin clinical studies. PD-1 Antibody-Cytokine Fusion Candidate: An innovative fusion protein with dual functions as a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor and a cytokine modulator, demonstrating a favorable therapeutic window. This candidate targets an area where similar approaches by larger biopharmaceutical companies have faced setbacks, and QureBio is seeking partners to accelerate its global development.

Strategic Partnerships and Industry Recognition

QureBio's proprietary antibody engineering technology has garnered broad industry recognition. Leveraging its platform capabilities, the company has established collaborations with leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms – including BRL Medicine, BioMap, Hengrui Pharma, and Precision Scientific – to co-develop novel therapies. These partnerships underscore QureBio's status as an emerging leader in innovative biopharmaceuticals.

About QureBio

Qure Biotechnology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (QureBio) is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 2017 and based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in the research and development of innovative antibody and protein therapeutics, focusing on bispecific and multispecific antibodies for oncology, autoimmune diseases, and inflammatory disorders. QureBio has built multiple proprietary technology platforms for antibody discovery and engineering, enabling a robust pipeline of drug candidates aimed at addressing critical unmet medical needs in China and around the world.

Qu, Xiangdong, the founder of Qure Bio, said:

We express our appreciation to Efung Capital, a leading Chinese VC/PE focusing on Biomedicine, for its trust and support in QureBio. As an innovation-driven biotech company focused on pioneering biopharmaceuticals, we will continue leveraging our proprietary bispecific and multispecific antibody technology platforms to develop novel therapies for unmet clinical needs include malignancies, autoimmune diseases, and inflammation-based disorders. We look forward to collaborating with partners to develop novel therapies to benefit patients worldwide.

Fan, Rongkui, lead investor in this round of financing from Efung Capital, said:

There are numerous companies engaged in the development of Claudin18.2 targets, and different products have demonstrated promising therapeutic potential across various treatment lines. As a promising model, the Claudin18.2 bispecific antibody holds the potential to achieve unique clinical value in first-line therapy for gastric cancer. Efung Capital is optimistic about the advancement of Q-1802 into Phase III clinical trials, aiming to provide gastric cancer patients with innovative products that offer differentiated efficacy and align with national circumstances. Additionally, the company's founding team has a deep understanding of tumor immunology mechanisms, with core members having previously led R&D efforts at multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Amgen, Eli Lilly, and Pfizer, combining international perspectives with the ability to localize industrialization. The core team has demonstrated exceptional efficiency in key areas such as target validation, molecular design, and process development, and has subsequently developed an early-stage differentiated R&D pipeline covering solid tumors and autoimmune diseases.

About Efung Capital

Efung Capital is one of the earliest professional biopharmaceutical investment institutions in China. Its investment team consists of a group of PhDs in biopharmaceuticals from top universities in China and abroad, focusing on global biopharmaceutical VC/PE investments. It has conducted in-depth screening and invested in companies such as CHIPSCREEN, FRONTIER BIOTECHNOLOGIES Inc., Ascentage Pharma, Lifotronic, HARBOUR BIOMED, Obio Technology, ASIERIS, 3D-Medicines, Genuine Biotech, Apexigen, Centrexion, and Elicio, among other high-quality domestic and international companies. With its outstanding investment performance and exceptional research and investment capabilities, Efung Capital has been honored with numerous industry accolades, including multiple awards such as the Qianke Top 30 Investment Institutions in China's Healthcare Sector, China Venture Capital Top 100, China Venture Capital Top 10 Best Exit Cases of the Year, China Venture Capital Top 10 Best Biomedical Investment Institutions of the Year, China Venture Capital Top 30 Best Venture Capital Institutions in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area of the Year, China Venture Capital Top 100 Chinese Venture Capital Institutions of the Year, Fund of Funds Top 30 Best Healthcare Investment Institutions of the Year, and China's Most Dynamic Drug Innovation Investment Institutions. It has been consecutively named one of the "Top 10 Venture Capital Institutions in Shenzhen" for multiple years and has been featured in an exclusive interview by the world-renowned journal Nature. Efung Capital aims to drive the industrialization of biotechnology achievements through capital investment.

