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Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Announce Corporate Update and Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2026

October 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it plans to provide a corporate update and release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The announcement will include an operational update highlighting key achievements from the quarter, recent accomplishments, and financial highlights from the third quarter of 2026.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline is focused on two key platform products, QRX003 and QRX009 that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Pachyonychia Congenita, Gorlin Syndrome and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibromas and others. For more information, visit www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

For further information, contact:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dr. Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO
mmyers@quoinpharma.com

Investor Relations
PCG Advisory
Jeff Ramson
jramson@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 863-6341


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