Quoin Pharmaceuticals Launches ‘NETHERTON NOW’ Campaign to Raise Awareness of Netherton Syndrome, a Rare Genetic Disease with No Approved Treatment or Cure

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, has launched the “NETHERTON NOW” campaign to shed light on the profound and poorly understood impacts of Netherton Syndrome, a devastating genetic disease that has been significantly misdiagnosed in the past. It is estimated that up to 20% of babies born with Netherton Syndrome do not survive, highlighting the urgent need for greater awareness and new treatment options.

Netherton Syndrome patients suffer from excess skin shedding as well as red, scaly skin that can cause painful itching and severe infections that can potentially lead to hospitalization, asthma, allergies and possibly skin cancer. They are also susceptible to water loss through the skin’s surface and are always at risk of dehydration. This chronic condition severely impacts every aspect of life for patients and their families, yet it remains inadequately understood and poorly addressed by current treatment options.

Currently, Quoin is conducting four ongoing clinical studies evaluating the safety and efficacy of QRX003, in Netherton Syndrome patients. Recently announced clinical data by Quoin has underscored the product’s potential efficacy as a treatment for the disease. Quoin has also released photographic evidence highlighting the dramatic impact on a patient’s skin after 12 weeks of dosing with QRX003. These photographs are accessible via this link. https://quoinpharma.com/pipeline/#trials

“The positive clinical data we’ve shared recently provides significant validation for QRX003 as a potentially safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome,” said Quoin CEO Dr. Michael Myers. “We are eagerly anticipating the initiation of our ‘whole body’ clinical study, which will be conducted by Dr. Amy Paller at Northwestern University. This groundbreaking study, which has been cleared to proceed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is a landmark event in the clinical development of QRX003. As we continue to assemble a robust data package in support of our regulatory approval filings in the US, EU and in the 61 countries where we have established commercial partnerships, our commitment to the Netherton community is unwavering. Hearing from patients every day about the frustrations and challenges of living with this disease further fuels our determination to deliver a safe and effective treatment that can deliver hope where there is currently none.”

The NETHERTON NOW website serves as a comprehensive resource hub, providing a platform for patients and families to share experiences and build connections, while also offering educational materials and updates on research advancements to raise public awareness about Netherton Syndrome.

Quoin Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Denise Carter said, “We regularly hear from members of the Netherton community about their deep sense of feeling unseen, unheard, and ignored. Because of the lack of awareness about Netherton Syndrome, it can sometimes take months, and even years, before these patients are properly diagnosed, and once they have that diagnosis, they are informed that there is currently no approved treatment or cure. One key goal of our NETHERTON NOW campaign is to shine a spotlight on the urgent need for a better understanding of the profound physical, emotional, and social challenges people with this disease face every day. With the launch of the ‘NETHERTON NOW’ campaign, we aim not only to raise awareness but also to foster advocacy, education, and compassion for those affected by this devastating disease. We continue to collaborate closely with clinicians, patients, families, and advocacy groups, and we deeply value the insights and the support these communities have provided in our efforts to bring hope to those impacted by the disease.

“Until there is an FDA-approved therapy for Netherton Syndrome, we remain steadfast in our mission to bring this disease out of the shadows and in our unwavering commitment to delivering solutions that address it at its core. The time to act is now—because everyone deserves to feel comfortable in their own skin.”

Patients and families interested in participating in clinical studies or receiving updates can sign up for alerts at nethertonnow.com.

About Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome, a form of Ichthyosis, is a rare hereditary skin disorder caused by a mutation in the SPINK5 gene (serine protease inhibitor, Kazal Type 5) that leads to severe skin barrier defects and recurring infections, as well as a pronounced predisposition to allergies, asthma, and eczema. Patients often suffer from severe dehydration, chronic skin inflammation and stunted growth. Currently, there is no cure for Netherton Syndrome, nor are there any approved therapeutic treatments.

About QRX003

QRX003 is a topical lotion formulated with a proprietary delivery technology that contains a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor, whose mechanism of action is intended to perform the function of a specific protein called LEKTI. The absence of LEKTI in Netherton patients leads to excessive skin shedding, resulting in a highly porous and compromised skin barrier. QRX003 is designed to promote a more normalized skin-shedding process and the formation of a stronger and more effective skin barrier.

For more information about Quoin’s current clinical trials please visit: https://quoinpharma.com/pipeline/#trials

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome, the Company's studies may not be successful or may not generate data which is sufficiently robust and comprehensive to support an NDA filing for QRXOO3 as an approved treatment for Netherton Syndrome and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future.

