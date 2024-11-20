Quantum-Si to Develop Acceleration Platform and Advance Core Technologies in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Collaboration will Drive AI-Powered Advancements in Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ and Accelerated Data Processing

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to develop its new proteomics platform, Proteus™, and advance Quantum-Si’s core technologies of amino acid binders and aminopeptidases using NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing.





This collaboration aims to significantly enhance data processing speeds to handle the increased data volume from Proteus. By leveraging NVIDIA accelerated computing and Quantum-Si’s advanced single-molecule protein sequencing and detection technologies, the collaboration aims to develop a robust data processing system. This system will keep pace with Quantum-Si’s rapidly evolving technology advancements, generating single-molecule protein insights to deepen our understanding of the proteome and develop innovative solutions through research, drug discovery, and healthcare AI.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with NVIDIA to make single-molecule proteomics more accessible to researchers,” said John Vieceli, Ph.D., Chief Product Officer of Quantum-Si. We have been leveraging AI protein structure prediction tools with NVIDIA BioNeMo, both in the cloud and on-premises to design new and improved biomolecules. Now, we are excited to apply NVIDIA technology for downstream data processing and interpretation applications for Proteus.

“Sequencing proteins to derive insights requires advanced processing capabilities that can handle vast volumes of data,” said George Vacek, Global Head of Genomics Alliances at NVIDIA. “Applying NVIDIA technology for accelerated computing and AI, Quantum-Si’s platform for proteomics and multi-omics can make a significant impact on healthcare and life sciences AI and research.”

