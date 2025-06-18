Quantum-Si Customer to Showcase Protein Barcoding for Nucleic Acid–LNP Therapeutic Development at Festival of Genomics Boston

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, announces a featured talk at the upcoming Festival of Genomics & Biodata Boson, highlighting innovative advances in protein sequencing technology for drug development.

Melissa Deck, Director of Platform at Liberate Bio, will present “Precision Proteomics: Advancing Drug Development with Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™ (NGPS™),” showcasing how Quantum-Si’s Platinum® Pro instrument is transforming the way scientists study proteins.

Session Highlights Include:

Introduction to single-molecule protein sequencing with NGPS™ on an accessible, benchtop platform

Bridging the genome-to-phenotype gap to enhance proteomics, genomics, and therapeutic discovery

New applications of protein barcoding for multiplexed protein screening and tracking

Real-world use of protein barcoding in nucleic acid–LNP therapeutic development, enabling efficient in vitro and in vivo screening

Melissa Deck brings deep expertise in CRISPR/Cas9 editing, gene therapy, LNP screening, and drug delivery innovation, drawing from leadership roles across biotech and pharma.

Talk Location: Proteomics Stage

Date and Time: June 24, 2025, at 12:00PM EDT

Event Info: https://festivalofgenomics.com/boston

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company’s platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

