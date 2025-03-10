Quantum BioPharma Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FSE: 0K91) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, is pleased to announce the following corporate updates.

Warrant Cancellation

Effective today, the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 7,692 warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase class B subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company (“Class B Shares”), which were previously granted to Michael (Zappy) Zapolin. The Company and Mr. Zapolin entered into a warrant cancellation agreement, pursuant to which Mr. Zapolin agreed to cancel the Warrants.

Management had reviewed Mr. Zapolin’s outstanding Warrants and determined that the Warrants granted to Mr. Zapolin no longer represented a realistic incentive to motivate Mr. Zapolin.

Option Grant

The Company also announces the grant of 7,692 stock options to acquire Class B Shares (“Options”) to Mr. Zapolin (the “Option Grant”) pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan, with an exercise price of C$6.60 per Class B Share and an expiry date of March 7, 2027.

Related Party Transaction

The Option Grant constitutes a “related party transaction”, as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) due to the involvement of Mr. Zapolin, who is a member of the board of directors of the Company, and would require the Company to receive minority shareholder approval for, and obtain a formal valuation for the subject matter of, the transaction in accordance with MI 61-101, prior to the completion of the Option Grant. In its consideration and approval of the Option Grant, the Board determined that the Option Grant was exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, in respect of the participation of Mr. Zapolin in the Option Grant, as the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the Option Grant does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

Debenture Units

Additionally, on March 6, 2025, the Company closed a fourth tranche of the offering announced on December 5, 2024 (the “December 5 NR”) and amended on January 20, 2025 (the “Jan 20 NR”), issuing 100 Debenture Units (as defined in the December 5 NR, as amended by the Jan 20 NR) for $100,000. The Company will use the proceeds from the fourth tranche for the ongoing development of the Company’s business model and for general working capital purposes. The Company may close on additional tranches, with an increased conversion price of $6.60 and an increased exercise price per Warrant Share (as defined in the December 5 NR) of $7.00.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Quantum BioPharma

Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“Celly Nutrition”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 25.71% (as of June 30, 2024) of Celly Nutrition at www.unbuzzd.com. The agreement with Celly Nutrition also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information visit www.quantumbiopharma.com.

