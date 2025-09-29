Quantum BioPharma Announces Corporate Updates

Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Stock Options Grant

Statutory Hold Period and Restrictions on Resale

Related Party Transaction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FSE: 0K91) (Upstream: QNTM) ("" or the ""), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development, today announces the following corporate updates:The Company's board of directors (the "") authorized and approved the grant of restricted share units (each, an "") pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the ""). The Company granted 32,000 RSUs to each of Zeeshan Saeed, Anthony Durkacz and Donal Carroll (the ""). The RSUs granted vest upon the compilation of data which would enable the drafting of a Phase 2 MS Study.In addition, the Company granted 98,000 options (the "") to acquire Class B subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "") at C$24.50 per Class B Share, pursuant to the Equity Incentive Plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants (the ""). The Options granted vest immediately and expire September 24, 2030.The Options and RSUs (and any Class B Shares issuable upon their settlement or exercise) are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day, and were not registered under the U.S. Securities Act and are not permitted to be offered or sold within the United States absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements therein.The RSU Grant and the Option Grant, as they relate to the directors of the Company, constitutes a "related party transaction", as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -("") due to the grants to the directors, who are members of the Board, and would require the Company to receive minority shareholder approval for, and obtain a formal valuation for the subject matter of, the transaction in accordance with MI 61-101, prior to the completion of the RSU Grant and the Option Grant, as they relate to the directors of the Company. In its consideration and approval of the RSU Grant and the Option Grant, as they relate to the directors of the Company, the Board determined that the RSU Grant and the Option Grant, as they relate to the directors of the Company, were exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in respectively, sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the RSU Grant and the Option Grant, as they relate to the directors of the Company, as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61- 101).The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the RSU Grant and the Option Grant, as they relate to the directors of the Company, because the details of the grants to related parties to the Company were not settled until shortly prior to the grants, and the Company wished to proceed on an expedited basis for business reasons.Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. ("Lucid"), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nutrition"), now Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 20.10% (as of June 30, 2025) of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. at. The agreement with Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property.