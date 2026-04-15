Quanterix Debuts Content Innovation Engine at AACR 2026

The Content Innovation Engine brings together Akoya's spatial biology platform and Quanterix's immunoassay infrastructure to systematically unlock cancer biology and accelerate the path toward clinical application

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX) today announced plans to debut its Content Innovation Engine at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026. Built on the integration of Akoya Biosciences' spatial biology platform and Quanterix's decades of ultra-sensitive, quantitative immunoassay development from the SIMOA® technology, the Content Innovation Engine is organized around the hallmarks of cancer framework, giving researchers a systematic, biology-first approach to revealing more from every tissue section.

It is supported by the end-to-end capabilities spatial biology needs to advance beyond discovery: world-class spatial instrumentation, and the assay design and reagent formulation expertise, quality systems, and manufacturing scale to support measurements that meet the requirements of translational and clinical applications.

"Spatial biology has fundamentally changed how we see cancer,” said Everett Cunningham, President and CEO of Quanterix. “Akoya built a platform that gave researchers an entirely new way to study it. What Quanterix brings is the assay expertise, quality systems, and scale to carry that science further, into translational settings, into the clinic, into decisions that affect patients. The Content Innovation Engine is the first expression of what that combination makes possible."

IO60 Named Edison Award Finalist; Spike-In Module Deepens Immunotherapy Biology

The PhenoCode™ Discovery IO60 panel has been named a Finalist in the Edison Awards. At AACR, Quanterix will introduce a new IO60 Spike-In Module extending biological coverage into two high-priority areas: checkpoint therapy markers spanning PD-1/PD-L1, CTLA-4, and next-generation blockade; and tertiary lymphoid structure (TLS) markers, an emerging correlate of durable immunotherapy response.

ADC + IO: Combination Biology in a Single Tissue Section

New high-plex ADC content compatible with IO60 and PhenoCode Discovery panels on PhenoCycler-Fusion will enable co-measurement of ADC target expression and tumor immune contexture in a single tissue section. This addresses growing demand for combination biology readouts at the ADC-immunotherapy interface.

PhenoCode Molecular Barcoding Kit, Debuting at AACR, Early Access May 2026

Quanterix will introduce the PhenoCode Molecular Barcoding Kit at AACR, built on a new PhenoCode 2.0 chemistry. The kit enables researchers to barcode virtually any antibody of their choice with exceptional reliability and yield. Existing panels can be expanded into immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and beyond without adding complexity to the workflow. Early access begins May 2026. Attend the live in-booth presentation at Booth 2028 on April 20, 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM to learn more.

PhenoImager HT: Two New ADC Lung Cancer Panels, Available Now via Accelerator

The Accelerator Service Lab will present two new ADC lung cancer panels for PhenoImager HT at AACR. Building on the ADC breast cancer panel debut at AACR 2025, both panels are available today as a fully managed service. Attend the live in-booth presentation at Booth 2028 on April 21, 11:30 AM to 11:45 AM for details.

Quanterix's growing spatial biology community will also be represented at AACR 2026, with 25+ posters from customers and collaborators presenting data generated on PhenoCycler-Fusion and PhenoImager HT across a range of cancer indications.

For more information visit: https://www.quanterix.com/events-conferences/aacr-american-association-for-cancer-research-annual-meeting-2026/

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,300 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,439 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue -- advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

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