Quanterix Appoints Industry Veteran Geoff Albrecht as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Diagnostics

Strategic Leadership Addition Signals Drive to Expand Diagnostics Business

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Geoff Albrecht as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Diagnostics. This strategic hire underscores Quanterix’s commitment to transforming its Diagnostics opportunity into a key component of the company’s future growth strategy.

Starting with Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics, Albrecht will lead the company’s Diagnostics strategy and the development of a comprehensive infrastructure and operational framework necessary to scale Quanterix’s Diagnostics portfolio into a significant revenue driver. He will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer and serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

“Geoff’s appointment marks a pivotal moment in Quanterix’s evolution,” said Chief Executive Officer Everett Cunningham. “We are making our Diagnostics business a fundamental pillar of our commercial strategy and future growth trajectory. We believe Geoff’s deep experience commercializing diagnostics makes him ideally suited to make Quanterix a leader in Alzheimer’s Diseases testing.”

Albrecht brings more than 25 years of distinguished commercial leadership experience from Quest Diagnostics, where he served as Regional Vice President for the Northeast U.S. region, managing full profit and loss responsibility for approximately $2.9 billion in revenue. Throughout his tenure at Quest, he held multiple senior leadership positions, including Manager, Director of Sales, and Vice President of the North Region, where he successfully led business development initiatives, sales operations, joint venture partnerships, and merger and acquisition growth strategies.

His expertise spans strategic partnerships with health systems, health plans, physician outreach organizations, and employer groups. Importantly, Albrecht has demonstrated exceptional capability in executing market strategies, optimizing operational processes, and implementing metrics-driven accountability frameworks that will be critical to the success of the Company’s diagnostics portfolio.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, Albrecht served as a board member for UPMC and UMass joint venture partnerships, bringing valuable governance experience to his new role. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Villanova University and will be based at Quanterix’s Billerica, MA headquarters.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,500 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,450 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature or do not relate to current facts are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about Quanterix’s future business operations and strategy, including statements related to our expectations about, the development and commercialization of our diagnostics business. Words and phrases such as “may,” “approximately,” “continue,” “should,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “is likely,” “look ahead,” “look forward,” “believes,” “will,” “intends,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “plan,” “could,” “potential,” “possible” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the following possibilities with respect to Quanterix’s future business, operations, strategy and financial performance: risks related to the impact of changes in U.S. government policies, including impacts of tariffs and reductions in federal research funding; risks associated with the anticipated timing for launch of, and features of, Quanterix’s next-generation instruments to upgrade its existing platforms; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to improve existing diagnostics and develop new diagnostic tests and tools; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to successfully penetrate the diagnostics market; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to retain and expand its customer base and achieve sufficient market acceptance of its products; risks related to the ability of Quanterix’s contract manufacturers and suppliers to reliably and consistently manufacture and supply our instruments; risks that Quanterix may fail to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies of its recent acquisitions of Emission, Inc. and Akoya Biosciences Inc.; risk that integrating Quanterix’s business with that of Akoya could be more difficult, costly or time-consuming than expected; risks that Quanterix’s estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements, and needs for additional financing could be incorrect; risks related to Quanterix’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; and risks related to defects or other quality issues in Quanterix’s products that could lead to unforeseen costs, product recalls, adverse regulatory actions, negative publicity and litigation. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the periodic reports filed by Quanterix with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Quanterix’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Quanterix anticipates. Quanterix cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Quanterix does not assume any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

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