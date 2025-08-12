Qualia Life Sciences’ Expanding Leadership Team Announces Dan Pardi As Their New Chief Health Officer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualia Life Sciences has distinguished itself in the supplement market since 2015 through industry-leading research and development standards, recently winning the Nutrition Business Journal's 2025 Science & Innovation Award. Now, their esteemed science team has added Dan Pardi as their new Chief Health Officer.

Dan Pardi holds a PhD in Neuroscience from Stanford University and Leiden University, as well as a Master's in Exercise Physiology from Florida State University. Pardi was the founder and CEO of humanOS.me, a digital health platform developed in collaboration with over 100 health-science professors worldwide. Its podcast, humanOS Radio, became the official podcast of the Sleep Research Society and the Canadian Sleep Society. He also previously served as Chief Health Architect at Restore Hyper Wellness, and has been a frequent speaker at venues like TEDx, The Institute for Human Machine Cognition, and Rhonda Patrick's Found My Fitness Podcast, seeking to empower people and institutions with practical wisdom to master their health.

"Qualia is redefining what's possible for daily performance and healthspan through a research process and standards that are unmatched in the industry," states Pardi. "I believe I can meaningfully expand its mission to help people perform and feel their best far deeper into life."

In his new role as Chief Health Officer at Qualia, Pardi will lead the company's education and health-training efforts, establishing guided protocols and content systems that simplify complex aspects of health-related sciences. He'll partner closely with product, R&D, and marketing to shape messaging, reimagine product categories, and create high-impact learning tools for both consumers and health practitioners.

Pardi's previous work also includes founding the Medical Affairs department at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and founding the Investigator-Initiated Sponsored Research Association (or IISRA) which successfully lobbied the FDA to update its best-practice guidelines for pharmaceutical and biotech companies on conducting investigator-initiated research programs.

About Qualia Life Sciences:

Founded in 2015, Qualia Life Sciences advances human well-being through complex systems science—studying how the body's interconnected systems self-regulate and heal. The company does not just claim high standards; it proves them with studies on every product it releases, including open-label and double-blind, placebo-controlled trials. Their research-driven portfolio includes support for brain health , senescent cells, NAD+levels , Magnesium levels, and much more. Learn more about their approach at qualialife.com.

