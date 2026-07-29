QT Imaging Appoints Medical Imaging and Digital Health Executive Dr. Julia Albright as Chief Science Officer

Dr. Albright brings more than 25 years of experience expanding markets and use cases across medical imaging, digital health, and oncology AI

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QTI #BreastCancer--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced the appointment of Julia Albright, Ph.D., as Chief Science Officer (“CSO”), effective July 27, 2026.

Dr. Albright brings more than 25 years of experience spanning medical imaging, digital health, oncology, cloud technologies, and the development and commercialization of innovative healthcare technologies. As Chief Science Officer, she will lead QT Imaging's scientific strategy, partnering across research and development, engineering, clinical, and product teams to accelerate innovation in quantitative breast imaging, AI-powered image analysis, clinical evidence generation, and the Company's next generation of imaging technologies.

“Julia brings a rare and valuable combination of scientific depth, medical imaging expertise and the ability to translate complex technologies into scalable healthcare solutions,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, QT Imaging’s Chief Executive Officer. “Her background across quantitative imaging, digital health, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence is highly relevant as we evolve from a scanner company to a scalable precision imaging platform. Julia’s leadership will help ensure alignment between our scientific strategy, product roadmap and evidence-generation efforts as we expand our platform and develop new tools that utilize the quantitative information generated by QTI technology.”

Dr. Albright most recently served as Managing Director of the HIT and Enterprise Solutions Business Unit at Canon Medical Systems, USA. She previously held senior leadership positions at GE HealthCare, Amazon Web Services, NextGen Healthcare, and CorTechs Labs, where she led the development of quantitative medical imaging software for automated image analysis. Earlier in her career, she held product leadership roles at Philips, Varian Medical Systems, and Siemens Healthineers, bringing more than two decades of experience spanning medical imaging, healthcare AI, cloud technologies, and product innovation.

“QT Imaging has developed a truly differentiated imaging technology that combines a patient-centered experience with the ability to generate rich quantitative information. I am excited to help advance the science behind this platform by applying expertise in medical imaging, product innovation, and AI to unlock the full potential of QTI’s growing quantitative dataset,” said Dr. Albright. “I look forward to working with the QTI team and our clinical, academic, and industry collaborators to expand the scientific evidence, accelerate innovation, and develop scalable solutions that advance personalized breast health management.”

Dr. Albright holds a Ph.D. from Humboldt University of Berlin, an MBA from Boston University’s Questrom School of Business and a Master of Science from Heidelberg University. She also completed the Stanford LEAD Corporate Innovation program through Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding QT Imaging’s scientific strategy accelerating innovation in quantitative breast imaging, AI-powered image analysis, clinical evidence generation, and the QT Imaging's next generation of imaging technologies, plans for QT Imaging, new product development and introduction, product sales growth and projected revenues, QT Imaging’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of QT Imaging's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you or any other investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: the ability of the Company to sell and deploy the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner; the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products; the ability to commercialize technology; unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products; trends and fluctuations in the industry; changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers; unpredictability of suppliers; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control; changes in our ability to successfully receive purchase orders and generate revenue under our existing contracts with partners and distributors; our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic partnerships; the identified material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting (including the timeline to remediate the material weakness); the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to obtain and access financing in the future; our ability to pay our debt obligations as they come due; and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that QT Imaging presently does not know or that QT Imaging currently believes are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect QT Imaging's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this release. QT Imaging anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause QT Imaging's assessments to change. However, while QT Imaging may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, QT Imaging specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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