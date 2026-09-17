QT Imaging Appoints Imaging Industry Veteran Dr. Mark Winkler as Chief Medical Officer

Co-founder and former president of Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging brings decades of clinical and business leadership as QT Imaging advances commercialization

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QTI #BreastCancer--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced the appointment of Mark L. Winkler, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

“Mark has the perspective of an accomplished radiologist along with the experience of an entrepreneur who has built and scaled a very successful imaging organization,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, QT Imaging’s Chief Executive Officer. “He understands what physicians need clinically, and, equally important, what it takes for new imaging technology to be adopted in real-world practice. As we continue to scale our imaging and software platform, Mark will help us to closely align our clinical evidence, product development and physician engagement with the clinical, operational and economic needs of imaging centers and healthcare systems.”

Dr. Winkler brings to the Company a valuable combination of deep clinical expertise in diagnostic imaging, strong business acumen, and decades of practical experience building, operating, and scaling a large outpatient imaging organization. A radiologist, entrepreneur, and healthcare executive, Dr. Winkler co-founded Steinberg Diagnostic Medical Imaging (SDMI) and served as its President. Under his leadership, SDMI grew into one of Southern Nevada’s leading outpatient imaging organizations, operating 13 locations across the Las Vegas Valley before becoming part of Intermountain Health.

As CMO, Dr. Winkler will lead QT Imaging’s medical and clinical strategy, including clinical evidence generation, physician engagement, clinical studies and publications, radiologist education, and the integration of QT Imaging technology into clinical practice. Drawing on his experience building and scaling a major outpatient imaging organization, he will also work closely with the Company’s product and commercial teams to help accelerate physician adoption and ensure that QT Imaging’s platform addresses the clinical, operational and economic requirements of imaging providers.

Dr. Winkler’s career has kept him at the intersection of clinical medicine, imaging technology and healthcare operations. Through his leadership of SDMI, he gained first-hand experience introducing new imaging technologies into clinical practice while building an organization focused on physician relationships, operational efficiency and patient experience. This perspective will complement QT Imaging’s growing commercial organization as the Company broadens clinical adoption of its Breast Acoustic CT™ technology and expands its precision imaging platform. For more than four decades, Dr. Winkler has also collaborated with Canon Medical Systems USA on a range of R&D initiatives, including clinical development and the integration of AI into imaging products.

“I have spent much of my career evaluating how advances in imaging technology can improve clinical care while also understanding the practical considerations that determine whether those technologies are adopted,” said Dr. Winkler. “QT Imaging has developed a highly differentiated approach to breast imaging, and I believe there is a significant opportunity to expand its role in clinical practice. I look forward to working across the Company’s clinical, scientific, product and commercial teams to strengthen the evidence supporting the technology, deepen engagement with the radiology community and help drive broader clinical adoption.”

Dr. Winkler earned his undergraduate, graduate, and medical degrees from Brown University. He completed his internship at Stanford University Medical Center and his radiology residency at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). He also completed his MRI fellowship at UCSF, where he was among the world’s first MRI-trained fellows.

In connection with Dr. Winkler’s appointment, Elaine Iuanow, M.D., will transition from Chief Medical Officer to Senior Clinical Advisor. Dr. Iuanow will continue to support QT Imaging, providing continuity and contributing her extensive knowledge of the Company’s technology, clinical research, and radiologist education.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Inducement Grant

QT Imaging’s Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors approved, effective as of September 9, 2026, the grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of an employment inducement award consisting of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) covering 150,000 shares of QT Imaging common stock to Dr. Winkler to induce him to join the Company. Of this amount, (i) 50,000 shares, or one‑third, will vest on November 15, 2027, and the remainder of 100,000 shares will vest quarterly thereafter on each February 15, May 15, August 15 and November 15, subject to continued employment by QT Imaging. The awards were granted under QT Imaging’s Inducement Equity Incentive Plan as employment inducement awards pursuant to Nasdaq rules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding QT Imaging’s direct U.S. commercial strategy, its scientific strategy accelerating innovation in quantitative breast imaging, AI-powered image analysis, clinical evidence generation, and QT Imaging's next generation of imaging technologies, plans for QT Imaging, new product development and introduction, product sales growth and projected revenues, QT Imaging’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of QT Imaging's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you or any other investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: the ability of the Company to sell and deploy the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner; the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products; the ability to commercialize technology; unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products; trends and fluctuations in the industry; changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers; unpredictability of suppliers; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control; changes in our ability to successfully receive purchase orders and generate revenue under our existing contracts with partners and distributors; our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic partnerships; the identified material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting (including the timeline to remediate the material weakness); the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to obtain and access financing in the future; our ability to pay our debt obligations as they come due; and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that QT Imaging presently does not know or that QT Imaging currently believes are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect QT Imaging's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this release. QT Imaging anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause QT Imaging's assessments to change. However, while QT Imaging may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, QT Imaging specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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