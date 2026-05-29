QIAGEN Supports Infectious Disease Research and Surveillance Efforts for Bundibugyo Ebolavirus Outbreak

Two custom-designed research-use-only (RUO) QIAcuity digital PCR assays now available to target Bundibugyo ebolavirus sequences associated with the current outbreak

Assays designed for integration into existing QIAcuity to support research, wastewater surveillance and analytical evaluation by qualified laboratories

QIAGEN’s broader Sample to Insight portfolio includes kits for sample preparation and next-generation sequencing to support outbreak research workflows

VENLO, Netherlands, & GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the availability of two custom-designed research-use-only (RUO) digital PCR assays to support infectious disease research and surveillance efforts related to the Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak.

The assays are designed for use with the QIAcuity digital PCR system and are intended to help qualified laboratories evaluate emerging pathogen targets in research, wastewater surveillance and other environmental monitoring settings. They were developed using publicly available genomic sequence information released during the outbreak response and are part of QIAGEN’s broader Sample to Insight portfolio supporting infectious disease research workflows.

The assays target the nucleoprotein (NP) and VP35 regions of the virus. Initial in silico sequence analysis showed no mismatches against the currently published outbreak sequences reviewed by QIAGEN.

The assays are intended for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures.

The availability of these assays underscores the role of adaptable molecular technologies in supporting public health research infrastructure. As genomic information from emerging infectious disease events becomes available, laboratories need flexible tools that can be evaluated and incorporated into existing research, surveillance and environmental monitoring workflows.

QIAGEN’s current portfolio supporting this infectious disease outbreak includes:

Research-use-only digital PCR assays targeting the NP and VP35 regions of Bundibugyo ebolavirus are available through QIAGEN’s custom assay workflow on a make-to-order basis.

QIAseq sequencing panels are available from stock for fast delivery.

Existing sample preparation and molecular workflow kits are available from stock to support nucleic acid processing for downstream digital PCR and next-generation sequencing workflows to support wastewater surveillance and molecular research applications.

“Public health preparedness depends on the ability of laboratories to evaluate emerging pathogen targets as reliable genomic information becomes available,” said Thierry Bernard, Chief Executive Officer of QIAGEN. “QIAGEN is committed to supporting customers around the world with adaptable molecular technologies that help strengthen infectious disease research and surveillance capacity. Our goal remains clear: no country should be left behind when new threats emerge.”

The QIAcuity digital PCR system supports sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification across a range of research applications, including infectious disease research and environmental surveillance. Combined with QIAGEN’s broader Sample to Insight portfolio, the platform enables laboratories to rapidly adapt existing workflows as new pathogen targets emerge.

Further information about QIAcuity digital PCR solutions and custom assay workflows is available through local QIAGEN representatives or customer care team.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of March 31, 2026, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believe”, “hope”, “plan”, “intend”, “seek”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “continue”, “target” or other similar words. To the extent that any of the statements contained herein relating to QIAGEN’s products, timing for launch and development, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth and expansion, acquisitions, collaborations, markets, strategy or operating results, including without limitation its expected net sales, net sales of particular products, net sales in particular geographies, adjusted net sales, expansion of adjusted operating income margin, returns to shareholders, progressive dividend payments, product portfolio management, product launches (including anticipated launches of our sequencing solutions, testing platforms, panels and systems), leveraging AI technology, improvements in operating and financial leverage, currency movements against the U.S. dollar, plans for investment in our portfolio and share repurchase commitments, our expectations relating to our adjusted tax rate, debt maturity and repayment, our ability to grow adjusted earnings per share at a greater rate than sales, our ability to improve operating efficiencies and maintain disciplined capital allocation, are forward-looking, such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with our dependence on the development and success of new products; management of growth and expansion of operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, tariffs, tax laws, regulatory processes and logistics and supply chain dependencies); variability of operating results; integration of acquired businesses; changes in relationships with customers, suppliers and strategic partners; competition; rapid or unexpected changes in technologies; fluctuations in demand for QIAGEN’s products (including fluctuations due to general economic conditions, the level and timing of customers’ funding, budgets and other factors, including delays or limits in the amount of reimbursement approvals or public health funding); our ability to obtain and maintain product regulatory approvals; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN’s products to integrated solutions and producing such products; the ability of QIAGEN to identify and develop new products and to differentiate and protect our products from competitors’ products; market acceptance of new products and the integration of acquired technologies and businesses; actions of governments, global or regional economic developments, including inflation and changing interest rates, weather or transportation delays, natural disasters, cyber security breaches, political or public health crises and the resulting impact on the demand for our products and other aspects of our business, or other force majeure events; litigation risk, including patent litigation and product liability; debt service obligations; volatility in the public trading price of our common shares; as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions may not materialize as expected; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. For further information, please refer to the discussions in reports that QIAGEN has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Infectious Diseases

QIAGEN contacts:

Public Relations

e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com

Investor Relations

e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com