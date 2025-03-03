SUBSCRIBE
Pyxis Oncology to Participate at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

March 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS), a clinical-stage company developing next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that Lara S. Sullivan, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 2:20 PM EST at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Pyxis Oncology’s website, ir.pyxisoncology.com.

About Pyxis Oncology, Inc.
Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on defeating difficult-to-treat cancers. The company is efficiently building next generation therapeutics that hold the potential for monotherapy and combination indications. PYX-201, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that uniquely targets EDB+FN, a non-cellular structural component of the tumor extracellular matrix, is being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors. PYX-201 is designed to directly kill cancer cells and to address factors in the microenvironment that enable the uncontrolled proliferation and immune evasion of malignant tumors.

To learn more, visit www.pyxisoncology.com or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Pyxis Oncology Contact
Pamela Connealy
CFO and COO
ir@pyxisoncology.com

Massachusetts Events
